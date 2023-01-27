If you blinked, you would have missed the rapid updates we had to make to the forecast this weekend. As we warned you about LAST week, these shallow/dense cold fronts like the one that moved through yesterday almost always come in significantly colder than expected. That is once again true this morning as temperatures are falling below freezing for much of Central Texas, and as rain chances increase, that rain will turn to ice.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO