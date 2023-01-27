Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin.
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
CBS Austin
Do512 shares a flurry of February family fun!
There are so many events to attend in Austin but if you are a family of three, four, or more, going out can get costly! Thankfully, Mandy Heintzelman, Editor for Do512 Family curated a list of February events that are fun and most importantly, budget-friendly or free!. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
Over 140,000 Austin Energy customers without power
AUSTIN, Texas — Over 140,000 Austin Energy customers were left without power Wednesday morning as the winter weather continued across the state. At 9:39 a.m., the outage map showed that 140,356 people were affected by outages. Austin Energy said it may take 12 to 24 hours to restore power in some places.
CBS Austin
Flyovers at SH-45/IH-35 remain closed as Central Texas faces more icy conditions
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock city officials are preparing for the roads to get worse as cold temperatures continue into Tuesday night. SH-45 at IH-35 is one of the many places experiencing slippery spots on the roads and flyovers. All flyovers between I-35 and SH-45 are closed on...
CBS Austin
Two people injured, dog dead after fire at NW Austin home
A fire in northwest Austin early Wednesday morning left two people injured and one dog dead. The Austin Fire Department said it happened around 12:38 a.m. at 3904 Hawkshead Drive. ALSO | Over 50,000 Austin Energy customers without power. The fire originated in the fireplace of the two-story home and...
CBS Austin
The Filigree Theatre's upcoming Winter production: Fire in Dreamland by Rinne Groff
The Filigree Theatre is an independent theatre company that creates thoughtful, innovative work for the stage. The annual season is structured to connect the concept of past, present and future of theatre through a shared theme. Artistic Director, Elizabeth Newman is to share more about their latest show "Fire in Dreamland."
CBS Austin
Icy road conditions keeping first responders and tow truck companies busy
AUSTIN, Texas — The icy roads continue to keep first responders busy. Since the early morning hours on Tuesday, they’ve responded to dozens of weather-related crashes all over the area. Those calls are also keeping tow truck companies active. CBS Austin spoke with a local tow truck driver...
CBS Austin
Austin Energy calls winter storm an “all hands on deck” situation
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy is preparing for the worst with a winter storm warning in effect through Wednesday. “This is an all hands on deck situation,” said Matt Mitchell, spokesperson for Austin Energy. Austin Energy says the most difficult issue they’re facing over the next 48 hours...
CBS Austin
4 people displaced, multiple chickens dead after fire in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire in east Austin Tuesday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 7000 Carwill Drive just before 7 a.m. The fire originated in the shed attached to the back of the house and then spread to the attic.
CBS Austin
Railroad issues causing traffic west of Round Rock, Chisholm Trail Rd has reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department warns drivers about traffic occurring west of RM 620. As a result, Round Rock Ave was shut down, now Chisholm Trail Rd has been reopened. Officials say railroad issues in this area is causing the traffic. Authorities have already communicated with...
CBS Austin
TxDOT treats roads, encourages drivers to stay home
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin Division is encouraging drivers to stay home, if possible, over the next few days as a severe winter weather storm hits Central Texas. "Someone earlier said ‘people might be out and about,’" spokesperson Brad Wheelis told CBS Austin. "I do...
CBS Austin
Williamson County says they're '100% confident' about their preparations for winter storm
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County crews are ready for the freezing temperatures. Road crews loaded up trucks on Monday afternoon with de-icing agents and sands to treat the elevated overpasses, bridges, and roads. Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Michael Shoe says he's 100 percent confident their...
CBS Austin
WilCo Judge issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather conditions
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A Williamson County judge issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday due to the severe weather conditions brought on by the January winter storm. “We have seen in the past how an ice storm can linger and cause disruption and damage to people’s lives, so we want to be sure that we have all the resources necessary to assist if needed,” said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell in a press release.
CBS Austin
High-impact ice storm underway in Central Texas
If you blinked, you would have missed the rapid updates we had to make to the forecast this weekend. As we warned you about LAST week, these shallow/dense cold fronts like the one that moved through yesterday almost always come in significantly colder than expected. That is once again true this morning as temperatures are falling below freezing for much of Central Texas, and as rain chances increase, that rain will turn to ice.
CBS Austin
I-35 NB & SB closed at Grand Avenue Parkway in North Austin due to downed power lines
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation says all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are shut down in North Austin due to downed power lines on Wednesday. Officials say this is the stretch from Wells Branch to Grand Avenue Parkway. Travis County Sheriff's Office said the...
CBS Austin
'It's really scary': Nearby business owners react to five shot, one dead at hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead, and four others are injured after an overnight shooting at a hookah lounge in northwest Austin. It happened Saturday night at around 10:19 p.m. at the lounge on Research Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, one was taken with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious, non-life threatening injuries.
CBS Austin
Music Monday with Rochelle and the Sidewinders
Stepping into the Music Monday spotlight is Rochelle and the Sidewinders. This award-winning, high-energy blues rock band, based right here in Austin, Texas is a must-see live show. they will have you up and on your feet with their catchy and fun tunes. but you dont have to take my word for it, here's Rochelle and the Sidewinders with "Monkey See Monkey Do."
CBS Austin
Police searching for two men from 'violent' North Austin carjacking
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say were involved in a violent carjacking earlier this month in North Austin. It happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, near the North Lamar and Braker Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
One dead in South Austin crash involving at least 10 cars
One person is dead after a crash involving 10 vehicles in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of South Congress Avenue just after 6 a.m. ATCEMS said no one else was...
