Illinois State

Sandpiper
5d ago

AG is another politician(lawyer) from Chicago. This city and politicians from this city are polluting our state.

conservative preservation
5d ago

gangs are the only people that benefit from this legislation. who's paying him ?

wjol.com

McHenry Co. Challenge Of Assault Weapons Ban Moved To Federal Court

McHenry County’s challenge to Illinois’ assault weapons ban is being moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally filed a lawsuit against the ban, claiming the law is unconstitutional. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul requested that the case be moved to federal court yesterday. Kenneally is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois State Police enforcing state’s gun ban, reveal one case under investigation

(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police say they took enforcement action against a business for openly advertising the sale of newly banned weapons, but no additional information was provided. In a YouTube video Friday, gun-rights advocate Todd Vandermyde revealed he’d been told that the state is taking actions to enforce the state’s ban on certain semiautomatic guns and magazines. “It appears that there was a gun shop that was...
ILLINOIS STATE
police1.com

Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces End of State COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation

Governor JB Pritzker announced the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, aligning the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. Ensuring Illinois’ and the federal government’s health emergencies were linked brought in additional federal funding and expanded healthcare access for residents across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request

Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois leads states in utility shutoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report found that gas and electricity shutoffs soared in Illinois last year. The report cites ComEd and Nicor Gas as extreme examples of ordering shutoffs for non-payment in 2022. ComEd reportedly cancelled service for more than 225,000 customers through October of last year. That is up 27% from the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws

(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as new county also sues

(The Center Square) – Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024. Since the ban was enacted, at least seven lawsuits have...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois State Board of Education names new state superintendent of schools

The Illinois State Board of Education has named its 31st state superintendent of education, but not everyone is on board with the selection. Tony Sanders was named ISBE superintendent on Tuesday after being recommended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Sanders is superintendent for Elgin schools and will replace State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
MACON COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive

(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
ILLINOIS STATE

