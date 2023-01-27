Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Video shows scuffle between CPS staff member, student
Video obtained by WGN News shows the staff member appearing to put his hand around a 14-year-old student's neck.
Central Illinois Proud
Local policymakers meet about Rental Housing Support Program
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — During the recent lame-duck session of the state legislature, House Bill 3878, the rental housing support fee, gained passage. The current rental housing support fee is $9 per document, but starting July 1, that fee will be doubled to $18. These real estate related documents can include selling a home and having the title company file the deed with their office.
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
Lightfoot criticized as striking franchise deal with ComEd
Just 29 days before an election that could make her a lame duck, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday asked Chicago City Council members to quickly approve a new, 15-year franchise agreement with ComEd.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: How much could race impact candidates' chances?
Data from the census done every 10 years shows how Chicago's population has shifted.
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021
HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
wjol.com
Illinois State Board of Education names new state superintendent of schools
The Illinois State Board of Education has named its 31st state superintendent of education, but not everyone is on board with the selection. Tony Sanders was named ISBE superintendent on Tuesday after being recommended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Sanders is superintendent for Elgin schools and will replace State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson calls for electric, gas utilities to cease shutoffs
CHICAGO - Businessman and Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is demanding that electric and gas utilities stop shutoffs. On Monday, Wilson unveiled a "Hardship Plan" to help people avoid getting their power or heat cut off. "For every piece of new business here that comes into the city of Chicago,...
wjol.com
Joliet Reminder: Political Sign Display Regulation
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) This election season, the City of Joliet reminds residents of the regulations that control the placement of signs supporting political candidates. The City of Joliet Zoning Ordinance regulates temporary political signs to control the size and location of these signs. State law effective January 1, 2011,...
CPD denies it has 13 active Oath Keepers members
The Chicago Police Department is denying a report from National Public Radio that says the Department has 13 active members of the Oath Keepers, an extremist right-wing group known for its white supremacist views and its involvement in the January 6 insurrection. A story by NPR and WNYC/Gothamist last November...
Gianno Caldwell unloads on Lori Lightfoot partying in Chicago streets: 'Dancing on my brother's grave'
Fox News political analyst slams Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's dancing video as crime soars in the city where his little brother Christian was killed last year.
South Suburban News Publisher Keeping The Focus ON Missing Black Women and Girls: Congresswoman Robin Kelly Host Event
Black women and girls account for over 40% of missing persons cases in Illinois. As South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor has said many times before, "This is simply not okay".
wjol.com
McHenry Co. Challenge Of Assault Weapons Ban Moved To Federal Court
McHenry County’s challenge to Illinois’ assault weapons ban is being moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally filed a lawsuit against the ban, claiming the law is unconstitutional. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul requested that the case be moved to federal court yesterday. Kenneally is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.
Officer Exodus: 1,000+ Chicago cops left the job last year
CHICAGO — Evelyn O’Connor was on her lunchbreak in early January walking just west of the Magnificent Mile when a stranger punched her in the face without explanation. Witnesses immediately called 911. “We waited quite a while – over 20 minutes – and at that point I said ‘I just want to get home,’” O’Connor said. […]
wjol.com
Strike Vote Set For Today For United Center Concession Workers
Concessions, food, and beverage workers at Chicago’s United Center are expected to vote today on whether to strike. Food service provider Levy and the union are currently negotiating. Last month, workers filed several complaints with the city, state, and federal agencies alleging a number of labor law violations by Levy at United Center. Stadium employees are seeking better access to health insurance and higher pay.
CPD lieutenant acquitted in trial, accused of using excessive force with flashlight
Chicago Police Lieutenant Wilfredo Roman was acquitted of felony aggravated battery and official misconduct. He was accused of shoving a flashlight into the teen’s rear-end while arresting a teenager accused of carjacking.
fox32chicago.com
'Typical Lori Lightfoot chicanery': Attacks on Chicago mayor intensify as early voting opens
CHICAGO - With early voting already underway in Chicago, challengers in the race for mayor are sharpening their attacks on the incumbent and on one another. Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas demanded Mayor Lori Lighfoot release more information about her campaign's unethical effort to recruit students and teachers in Chicago's public schools.
Comments / 4