Central Illinois Proud

Local policymakers meet about Rental Housing Support Program

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — During the recent lame-duck session of the state legislature, House Bill 3878, the rental housing support fee, gained passage. The current rental housing support fee is $9 per document, but starting July 1, that fee will be doubled to $18. These real estate related documents can include selling a home and having the title company file the deed with their office.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021

HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
HARVEY, IL
wjol.com

Illinois State Board of Education names new state superintendent of schools

The Illinois State Board of Education has named its 31st state superintendent of education, but not everyone is on board with the selection. Tony Sanders was named ISBE superintendent on Tuesday after being recommended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Sanders is superintendent for Elgin schools and will replace State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Joliet Reminder: Political Sign Display Regulation

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) This election season, the City of Joliet reminds residents of the regulations that control the placement of signs supporting political candidates. The City of Joliet Zoning Ordinance regulates temporary political signs to control the size and location of these signs. State law effective January 1, 2011,...
JOLIET, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

CPD denies it has 13 active Oath Keepers members

The Chicago Police Department is denying a report from National Public Radio that says the Department has 13 active members of the Oath Keepers, an extremist right-wing group known for its white supremacist views and its involvement in the January 6 insurrection. A story by NPR and WNYC/Gothamist last November...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

McHenry Co. Challenge Of Assault Weapons Ban Moved To Federal Court

McHenry County’s challenge to Illinois’ assault weapons ban is being moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally filed a lawsuit against the ban, claiming the law is unconstitutional. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul requested that the case be moved to federal court yesterday. Kenneally is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Officer Exodus: 1,000+ Chicago cops left the job last year

CHICAGO — Evelyn O’Connor was on her lunchbreak in early January walking just west of the Magnificent Mile when a stranger punched her in the face without explanation.  Witnesses immediately called 911.  “We waited quite a while – over 20 minutes – and at that point I said ‘I just want to get home,’” O’Connor said. […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Strike Vote Set For Today For United Center Concession Workers

Concessions, food, and beverage workers at Chicago’s United Center are expected to vote today on whether to strike. Food service provider Levy and the union are currently negotiating. Last month, workers filed several complaints with the city, state, and federal agencies alleging a number of labor law violations by Levy at United Center. Stadium employees are seeking better access to health insurance and higher pay.
CHICAGO, IL

