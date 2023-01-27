The storms leave many challenges and questions for Santa Cruz County in their wake. Who will pay for the repairs to public infrastructure and private property? Will those financial resources be distributed equitably across the county? As climate change alters our weather patterns, how can we make our communities more resilient to future natural disasters? What does it mean to build back better? And we all need regular updates on road reopenings and infrastructure repairs, resources for residents and businesses affected by the storms and opportunities to donate or volunteer. Our new "Storms 2023: Road to Recovery" is a one-stop shop to find it.

