Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon
Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
More Rain Slated to Hit the Bay Area
Cold temperatures will linger around the Bay Area through Thursday before two storm systems hit the region Thursday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night will remain dangerous for unsheltered people, with lows forecast in the 30s in some parts of the North Bay and interior valleys. A frost advisory will also be in effect for parts of the East Bay on Wednesday.
Freeze, frost warnings issued for Bay Area Sunday through Monday
We're in for a cold night across the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.
Bay Area freezing temperatures concern homeless and advocates
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freezing temperatures are expected across the Bay Area with overnight lows expected to drop into the low 30s. "For me, it gets really cold after 1 o’clock in the morning," said Jonathan, who is unhoused. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch starting...
Lookout launches 'Storms 2023: Road to Recovery' section
The storms leave many challenges and questions for Santa Cruz County in their wake. Who will pay for the repairs to public infrastructure and private property? Will those financial resources be distributed equitably across the county? As climate change alters our weather patterns, how can we make our communities more resilient to future natural disasters? What does it mean to build back better? And we all need regular updates on road reopenings and infrastructure repairs, resources for residents and businesses affected by the storms and opportunities to donate or volunteer. Our new "Storms 2023: Road to Recovery" is a one-stop shop to find it.
Got sandbags? Don't discard them just yet
Geri Spieler credits sandbags with helping protect her house from flooding damage during the storms that pounded the Bay Area earlier this month. "The sandbags, I think, really saved us," Spieler, who lives in Palo Alto, said. She's lived in the area for 30 years but had never seen rainwater...
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers
OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial
SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions
Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
Watsonville residents near Pajaro River tributaries seek answers in aftermath of Santa Cruz County storms
Those who live in the lowest-lying areas adjacent to the Pajaro River's tributaries knew that flooding was a possibility, but most had never seen it for themselves. When a weather system predicted to drop far less rainfall than it did arrived on New Year's Eve, it created a perfect storm of chaos for many residents — particularly some of the area's oldest and most vulnerable in the neighborhood known as The Villages.
As Alderwood Pacific opens, Alderwood Santa Cruz set for refresh
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Alderwood is shaking things up in downtown...
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
PG&E Customers Likely to See Another Large Bill Due to Cold Temperatures
Extremely cold temperatures are hitting the Bay Area Monday through Wednesday and households that already had sticker shock after last month's utility bill, are likely in for another large bill over the next month. In San Carlos, Eric Bahn works from the office he's fashioned inside his garage. To keep...
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose
SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Annual Wild Mushroom Warning issued for Parklands
With this year’s exceptionally abundant rains, Regional Parks visitors may have noticed mushrooms popping up in great numbers. Mushrooms are an ecologically important part of our parklands and can look beautiful – but some of them contain dangerous toxins. The death cap (Amanita phalloides) and western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata) are two of the world’s most toxic mushrooms, and both can be found in East Bay Regional Parks during the rainy season.
