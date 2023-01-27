ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

kion546.com

Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon

Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

More Rain Slated to Hit the Bay Area

Cold temperatures will linger around the Bay Area through Thursday before two storm systems hit the region Thursday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures Wednesday night will remain dangerous for unsheltered people, with lows forecast in the 30s in some parts of the North Bay and interior valleys. A frost advisory will also be in effect for parts of the East Bay on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout launches 'Storms 2023: Road to Recovery' section

The storms leave many challenges and questions for Santa Cruz County in their wake. Who will pay for the repairs to public infrastructure and private property? Will those financial resources be distributed equitably across the county? As climate change alters our weather patterns, how can we make our communities more resilient to future natural disasters? What does it mean to build back better? And we all need regular updates on road reopenings and infrastructure repairs, resources for residents and businesses affected by the storms and opportunities to donate or volunteer. Our new "Storms 2023: Road to Recovery" is a one-stop shop to find it.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Got sandbags? Don't discard them just yet

Geri Spieler credits sandbags with helping protect her house from flooding damage during the storms that pounded the Bay Area earlier this month. "The sandbags, I think, really saved us," Spieler, who lives in Palo Alto, said. She's lived in the area for 30 years but had never seen rainwater...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade

TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Freezing nights present great danger to farmworkers

OAKLAND, Calif. - As much as bitter cold weather is bad for plants, it's far worse for people with unsafe housing or those who are homeless. One percent of California's population are farmworkers. Many of them work far more than 40 hours a week and have little or nothing to show for it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial

SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions

Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Watsonville residents near Pajaro River tributaries seek answers in aftermath of Santa Cruz County storms

Those who live in the lowest-lying areas adjacent to the Pajaro River's tributaries knew that flooding was a possibility, but most had never seen it for themselves. When a weather system predicted to drop far less rainfall than it did arrived on New Year's Eve, it created a perfect storm of chaos for many residents — particularly some of the area's oldest and most vulnerable in the neighborhood known as The Villages.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
SAN JOSE, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
Martinez Tribune

Annual Wild Mushroom Warning issued for Parklands

With this year’s exceptionally abundant rains, Regional Parks visitors may have noticed mushrooms popping up in great numbers. Mushrooms are an ecologically important part of our parklands and can look beautiful – but some of them contain dangerous toxins. The death cap (Amanita phalloides) and western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata) are two of the world’s most toxic mushrooms, and both can be found in East Bay Regional Parks during the rainy season.
CALIFORNIA STATE

