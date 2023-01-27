Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain set to open another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Related
WSET
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
WDBJ7.com
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
chathamstartribune.com
Jury deliberating fate of murder suspect
The man accused of killing two others and burning down their house was on trial this week in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville faced a jury of eight women and four men who, after hearing two days of testimony, were left to determine his guilt or innocence on Tuesday. After beginning deliberations at 4:30 p.m., the jury adjourned for the evening at about 8:45 p.m. to resume again Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
WBTM
Danville Police Safely Find Missing Man
The Danville Police Department has safely located a man that was reported missing last night. 57-year-old Marvin Pennick was reported missing at 7 pm Monday, but was found safely at 9:26 pm.
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
chathamstartribune.com
Murder trial begins for Guevara-Rodriguez
The murder trial of Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville began today in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court with Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Haskins bringing nine witnesses to the stand to describe what happened in December 2021. The Commonwealth alleges that Guevara-Rodriguez shot and killed two men and burned down the house located at...
cbs19news
Victim of weekend shooting was member of group working to reduce gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to reduce gun violence on Charlottesville’s streets is mourning one of its own, who was killed in a weekend shooting. Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found in a parked SUV on Grove Street on Saturday night. He was a member of...
wfxrtv.com
Appomattox firefighters respond to shed fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a shed fire on January 29th. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, crews went to the Western Lane and Moonlight Road area and found a shed fully involved in a blaze. Firefighters say while fighting the blaze, EMS treated one person for injuries.
WSLS
Accused MS-13 gang member gets maximum sentence in 2017 death of Lynchburg teen
BEDFORD, Va. – An accused MS-13 gang member has received the maximum sentence for his part in the 2017 death of a Lynchburg teenager. Josue Coreas-Ventura was sentenced to two life sentences plus ten years to all be served consecutively, with credit received for time already served. On March...
WHSV
Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
WHSV
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
Comments / 0