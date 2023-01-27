The man accused of killing two others and burning down their house was on trial this week in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville faced a jury of eight women and four men who, after hearing two days of testimony, were left to determine his guilt or innocence on Tuesday. After beginning deliberations at 4:30 p.m., the jury adjourned for the evening at about 8:45 p.m. to resume again Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO