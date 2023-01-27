ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Jury deliberating fate of murder suspect

The man accused of killing two others and burning down their house was on trial this week in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court. Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville faced a jury of eight women and four men who, after hearing two days of testimony, were left to determine his guilt or innocence on Tuesday. After beginning deliberations at 4:30 p.m., the jury adjourned for the evening at about 8:45 p.m. to resume again Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
DANVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Safely Find Missing Man

The Danville Police Department has safely located a man that was reported missing last night. 57-year-old Marvin Pennick was reported missing at 7 pm Monday, but was found safely at 9:26 pm.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police ask for help identifying person

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Murder trial begins for Guevara-Rodriguez

The murder trial of Omar Guevara-Rodriguez of Danville began today in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court with Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Haskins bringing nine witnesses to the stand to describe what happened in December 2021. The Commonwealth alleges that Guevara-Rodriguez shot and killed two men and burned down the house located at...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Appomattox firefighters respond to shed fire

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a shed fire on January 29th. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, crews went to the Western Lane and Moonlight Road area and found a shed fully involved in a blaze. Firefighters say while fighting the blaze, EMS treated one person for injuries.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro encampment given eviction notice

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro have until next Tuesday to find a new place to stay. An encampment site where people stayed over night, known as Tent City, were asked to leave the property today for trespassing concerns. According to the Mayor of Waynesboro, Lana Williams, the site...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA

