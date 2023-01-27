Read full article on original website
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
Drake Joins Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz On Stage At Club LIV For DJ Stevie J’s Birthday
Drake, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz reunited on stage at Club LIV. Club LIV is still the place to be in Miami on Sunday nights. This week, Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz hit the stage for DJ Stevie J’s birthday and delivered some bangers. Drake, Lil Wayne, and...
Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Will Be More “Masculine”
Doja Cat says her next album goes “in a more masculine direction.”. Doja Cat says that she’s going “in a more masculine direction” with her next album. The Planet Her rapper discussed the highly-anticipated project during a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday. While she’s been known for her pop sounds in the past, Doja says she’s been experimenting with punk.
Coi Leray Had “No Clue” About Latto’s “Blick Blick” Bars
Latto suffered a huge song leak and on track was the Georgia rapper spitting bars to “Blick Blick.”. A massive song leak that caused Latto to trend across social media has received an official response from Coi Leray. In November, Latto was yet another artist who suffered a setback after a reported 130 songs leaked online. Nestled within was a reference track where Latto spit bars over Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration, “Blick Blick.”
Latto, Doechii & More Receive 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards
Quinta Brunson will host the March 1st ceremony, which will also honor Lana Del Rey, Becky G, and more. Latto, Doechii, and more received this year’s 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, hosted by actress and writer Quinta Brunson. Other nominees include Becky G, TWICE, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Lainey Wilson, and Ivy Queen. Overall, Billboard wants to celebrate “influential female powerhouses” during its ceremony in a variety of categories.
Kodak Black Reacts After Charlamagne Tha God Calls Him The GOAT
Charlamagne Tha God said he looks at Kodak Black in the same light as Kendrick Lamar. Kodak Black expressed joy after Charlamagne Tha God gave him his flowers. During a recent episode of Brilliant Episodes, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed the legacy of Kodak Black. During the discussion, Charlamagne extended immense praise for the Miami rapper, comparing him to Kendrick Lamar. People undoubtedly felt a way about the comparison but Charlamagne broke down his perspective.
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
Rickey Smiley Reveals His Son, Brandon, Has Passed Away
Rickey Smiley has confirmed the passing of his son, Brandon. Comedian Rickey Smiley has revealed that his son, Brandon, passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday. Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor. Smiley made the announcement in a video on Instagram. “I just had bad news...
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show
Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
Amber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West’s Past Relationship
The mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa. As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.
Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok
Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out “The Source” For Not Knowing He’s A Real DJ
DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with “The Source” on Twitter. DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with the Twitter page for The Source, Sunday, after the outlet joked about not knowing he is a real DJ. The Source says that the page was hacked, citing the fact that they’ve covered Jazzy Jeff’s work as a DJ before.
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Lil Jon Threatens To Sue Over “Lovers & Friends” Festival: Report
Lil Jon is apparently unhappy with Live Nation over them using the title of his song for their festival without inviting him to perform. Live Nation is about to make an enemy out of Lil Jon. He’s known for his vivacious personality, noticeable adlibs, and fire productions, but a recent report states Jon isn’t happy with the Lovers & Friends Festival promoters. The concert returns in May, and Lil Jon Is upset that the title of his hit track is being used as the festival’s name.
T.I. Says Young Thug “Expresses Gratitude” More Than His Own Artists
T.I. continues to advocate for Thugger, telling “Drink Champs” that Young Thug is more appreciative of his help than artists on his label. The “Free Thug” movement hasn’t ceased since Young Thug was arrested with dozens of others on RICO charges. The hitmaker has remained incarcerated as eight others have accepted plea deals, including Gunna. Thugger and 13 other co-defendants hope for freedom after fighting their case in court. On the outside, the rapper’s celebrity peers have continued to rally for his release. While on Drink Champs, longtime friend T.I. advocated for Young Thug.
Asake Visits Senegal & Guards His Peace In New “Yoga” Single & Music Video
If you weren’t on our page over the weekend, you might have missed our new music recommendations on our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists. Luckily for you, we’ve got more releases to share today (January 30), including a single from Nigeria’s own Asake. Earlier today, the...
Megan Fox Says She’s Been “Manifesting” MGK Since She Was 4
Megan Fox says she “made” MGK by manifesting him since she was four years old. Megan Fox says that she believes she manifested Machine Gun Kelly into existence. Fox explained how she “made him” during a recently resurfaced interview with Glamour UK the outlet conducted last year.
Radio DJ Jokes That Offset Surprising Cardi B On Stage Ruined His Wedding
In 2018, J Cruz of 92.3 The Real was set to get married at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi’s set & asked her to take him back, curbing plans. They’re in a much better place these days, but there was a time when Offset and Cardi B’s marriage was on the rocks. The “Up” rapper even filed for divorce and was ready to leave her husband; however, Offset wasn’t ready to call it quits. In 2018, Cardi was in the middle of performing her Rolling Loud set when the Migos rapper interrupted with a surprise appearance.
Tristan Thompson Buys Mansion 2 Miles From Khloé Kardashian
The mother of two has been a solid support system for her ex in the wake of his mother’s tragic death. It’s been an undeniably turbulent few weeks for Tristan Thompson. He began 2023 on a sombre note with the unexpected death of his mother. Following Andrea’s sudden passing, the NBA star promptly flew back to his homeland of Toronto. His ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian was standing strong by his side.
