Lil Jon is apparently unhappy with Live Nation over them using the title of his song for their festival without inviting him to perform. Live Nation is about to make an enemy out of Lil Jon. He’s known for his vivacious personality, noticeable adlibs, and fire productions, but a recent report states Jon isn’t happy with the Lovers & Friends Festival promoters. The concert returns in May, and Lil Jon Is upset that the title of his hit track is being used as the festival’s name.

23 HOURS AGO