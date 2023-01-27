Read full article on original website
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
The Biden administration on Monday announced that the COVID-19 public health emergency, which has been in place since January 2020, is set to end on May 11. “The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively. At present, the Administration’s plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date,” the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in a statement.
House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
House Republicans advanced a resolution on Wednesday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, sending the measure to the floor for debate and bringing Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) one step closer to fulfilling a longtime pledge. The House approved the rule, which allows the chamber to...
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
FBI finds no classified documents at Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home
Federal investigators on Wednesday found no documents with classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Del., home, his attorney said in a statement.
