Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg Planet Fitness Reopens After $1.7 Million Renovation

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness has announced its reopening at a Gaithersburg location after a nearly $2 million renovation that brought the addition of a spa area with HydroMassage beds.

The popular gym, located at 255 Muddy Branch Road, recently underwent $1.7 million in renovations that brings HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and a Recovery Lounge.

The renovations also bring an updated locker room and new cardio equipment.

“We are committed to reinvesting in the Gaithersburg community and are thrilled to unveil our brand-new Judgement Free facilities to our existing and soon-to-be members,” said Victor Brick, co-owner of Ohana Growth Partners (OGP), a franchise division of Planet Fitness. “Already, we’ve experienced an outstanding response from the community and encourage everyone to come check out the club, meet our friendly staff, get a tour and see what the Judgement Free Zone® is all about.”

The Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg originally opened in October 2010. The gym will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Daily Voice

