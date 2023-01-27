ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Band Rehearsal Turns Into a Horror Film in New Video from Nolia Noon

Louisville band Nolia Noon just released a video for their new song "Let Me Go" that starts out as a mundane band practice but turns quickly into a horror show. They assured us the blood was fake! The video stars Lilly Cotton described as "elusive and dangerous". It also features Jared Foos on vocals and guitar, John Andrew Roach on bass, and Nick Beach on drums. "Let Me Go" is now screaming everywhere...I meant, streaming!

