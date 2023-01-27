ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

WNDU

Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
Fox17

I-94 open after crash involving semi in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52. Minor injuries were reported. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. We’re...
Fox17

Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide. Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw. They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Three Rivers man dies in fire on Coon Hollow Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Three Rivers man has died following a fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road Sunday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews and deputies were called to the area for the fire at 8:18 p.m. A 91-year-old Three Rivers...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wtvbam.com

Bronson and Quincy score Big 8 Conference girls basketball wins

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Big 8 Conference on Tuesday night as they pulled away in the second half to defeat the Jonesville Comets 58-31 on the Vikings home court. Bronson led 32-20 at the half and put the game...
BRONSON, MI

