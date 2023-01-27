Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Jonesville Schools forced to close early after false cyber threat is sent to staff member
JONESVILLE, MI (WTVB) – Jonesville Community Schools were forced to dismiss students early on Wednesday after a physical threat was made via text message against a middle school staff member. It was later determined the threat was false. Jonesville Department of Public Safety Director Kurt Etter said in a...
wtvbam.com
Business Beat: ASAMA Coldwater Manufacturing receives state funding for employee training
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The State of Michigan’s Going PRO Talent Fund makes awards to employers to assist in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees, and a Coldwater firm is one of the recipients in the latest round of funding. ASAMA Coldwater Manufacturing is receiving...
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
wtvbam.com
Temples waives preliminary exam, three felony cases bound over to Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A man that according to court records has a criminal history that goes back almost three decades waived a Tuesday Branch County District Court preliminary exam on three felony cases involving seven charges. The cases filed against 49-year-old Michael James Temples were bound over to...
MSP: Teen missing out of Kalamazoo located
State police are urging people to be on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl missing from Kalamazoo.
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
WWMT
Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating individual in connection with theft, illegal garbage dumping
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a theft that took place between November 9 and December 4, 2022. The individual is also accused of illegally dumping garbage at the Beulah Missionary Church in Goshen,...
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
Fox17
I-94 open after crash involving semi in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 has reopened following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52. Minor injuries were reported. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash. We’re...
Fox17
Troopers investigate murder-suicide near Decatur
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police believes a house in Van Buren County may be the site of a murder-suicide. Troopers say detectives are currently investigating an incident at a residence just south of Paw Paw. They say the house is located on the 38,000 block of 82nd...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
WWMTCw
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
FOUND: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office locate 13-year-old girl
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has found the 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday afternoon. Aaliyah Marie Sanders had been last seen walking away from her home in Pavilion Estates around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, investigators say. She was considered endangered. Deputies say...
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
abc57.com
Three Rivers man dies in fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Three Rivers man has died following a fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road Sunday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews and deputies were called to the area for the fire at 8:18 p.m. A 91-year-old Three Rivers...
wtvbam.com
Shannon named new President of Trine University, Brooks to become university chancellor
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – Dr. John Shannon has been named the 17th president of Trine University, effective on June 1, 2023. Dr. Shannon currently serves as Trine provost and senior vice president. Before being named provost, Dr. Shannon served two stints as vice president for academic affairs at Trine,...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
wtvbam.com
Bronson and Quincy score Big 8 Conference girls basketball wins
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Big 8 Conference on Tuesday night as they pulled away in the second half to defeat the Jonesville Comets 58-31 on the Vikings home court. Bronson led 32-20 at the half and put the game...
