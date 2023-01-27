Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
FOX Carolina
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
WLOS.com
Man accused of possessing 'trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills' arrested, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man in Asheville is facing numerous charges after being accused of trafficking drugs. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers worked with local and state partners to arrest Jayleen Marquse Boston, who had been wanted for several charges. Police say Boston was taken into custody in the area of Montford Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. In a news release, APD says they seized a "a trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills" during the arrest.
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Jailed And Held Without Bond
36-year-old Erica Monta Kincaid of Morganton was arrested Monday by Morganton Public Safety Officers. She’s charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance, attempt to obtain property by false pretense and being an habitual felon along with misdemeanor counts of parole violation, resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespass.
WLOS.com
Waynesville Police Department adds 2 Harleys, sees them as foundation for motorcycle unit
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Police Department plans to beef up patrols with recent purchases. It recently purchased two motorcycles from the Hendersonville Police Department that were no longer being used. The town of Waynesville bought two Harley-Davidsons for $4,000 from the Hendersonville Police Department. Waynesville Police Chief...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/22 – 1/29/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) William Michael Dryer, 43 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Dryer for misdemeanor failure to appear in court on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued $3,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023.
WYFF4.com
Mother, grandfather charged after 2 children left alone die in NC house fire, authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and grandfather of two childrenwho died in a North Carolina house fire have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse, according to Lieutenant Detective J.R. Upton with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. A citizen driving by the home on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
FOX Carolina
Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.
McDowell Co. man arrested for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man was arrested after he robbed a gas station in Spartanburg County.
iheart.com
Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
FOX Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
NC man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The Forest City Police Department said that responded to a person making suicidal threats on Saturday.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Grand Jury has indicted two people in connection with the death of a Haywood County Uber driver. The body of Julia Holland was found in the “early morning hours of the new year” according to Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a county grandy jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden for first-degree murder and on Jeanie Bolden for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Hickory PD to promote longtime deputy chief to chief of police
HICKORY, N.C. — A longtime Hickory Police Department Deputy Chief is moving up and taking over as Chief of Police. In a release, the department announced that after 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will take over as chief on Wednesday, following the retirement announcement of standing Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
YAHOO!
Tyre Nichols' death: Asheville chief says 'horrific,' would 'proactively' fire officers
ASHEVILLE - Police Chief David Zack has reacted to the alleged fatal beating of Black Memphis resident Tyre Nichols by that city's police officers, calling the incident "horrific" and saying the goal for his department is to fire any problem officers before such incidents could happen. Zack made the statement...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Granite Falls Woman After Foot Chase
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Sherri Ann Young, age 33 of Granite Falls Tuesday evening. After a brief foot chase, she was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting arrest. Young is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500. March 6th is listed as a court date.
860wacb.com
Body Found And Identified In Burke County
On January 11th the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigations, conducted a search in a remote wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. Investigators discovered a body that they believed to be Philip Donald Carter that went missing in the area on June 22, 2022.
Deputies find body of man reported missing in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a man who was reported missing last June was found this month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 11, deputies and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted a search in a wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs and found a body that they believed belonged to Philip Donald Carter.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Drug Charge
Cora Ida Henson, age 46 of Hickory, was arrested Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henson has been released from custody after posting a secured bond of $7,500. Monday, January 30th is scheduled for a court date in Taylorsville.
WYFF4.com
Protestors gather in Asheville following release of Memphis police body-cam footage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — People made their way to Pack Square in Downtown Asheville to voice their frustrations about the incident that took Tyre Nichols's life and in their eyes every voice matters. "This is a daily occurrence with people dying by police terror, by police violence, and killer police....
