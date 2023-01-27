ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police

The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday. Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. During the arrest, police said a glock 43X...
Man accused of possessing 'trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills' arrested, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man in Asheville is facing numerous charges after being accused of trafficking drugs. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers worked with local and state partners to arrest Jayleen Marquse Boston, who had been wanted for several charges. Police say Boston was taken into custody in the area of Montford Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. In a news release, APD says they seized a "a trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills" during the arrest.
Morganton Woman Jailed And Held Without Bond

36-year-old Erica Monta Kincaid of Morganton was arrested Monday by Morganton Public Safety Officers. She’s charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance, attempt to obtain property by false pretense and being an habitual felon along with misdemeanor counts of parole violation, resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespass.
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/22 – 1/29/23

(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) William Michael Dryer, 43 of Spruce Pine, NC. Deputy W. Hobson arrested Dryer for misdemeanor failure to appear in court on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was issued $3,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023.
Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children

BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.
Two Charged in Deadly Fire, Dozens of Animals Rescued, Murder Trial Begins

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Two family members are being charged in a deadly western North Carolina fire. A Rutherford County grand jury indicted a mother and grandfather for involuntary manslaughter and child abuse this week in connection with the blaze several weeks ago in Bostic. Two toddler siblings died from injuries suffered in the fire. Investigators say the children may have been left alone at the time.
Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Grand Jury has indicted two people in connection with the death of a Haywood County Uber driver. The body of Julia Holland was found in the “early morning hours of the new year” according to Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a county grandy jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden for first-degree murder and on Jeanie Bolden for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Granite Falls Woman After Foot Chase

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Sherri Ann Young, age 33 of Granite Falls Tuesday evening. After a brief foot chase, she was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting arrest. Young is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500. March 6th is listed as a court date.
Body Found And Identified In Burke County

On January 11th the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the NC State Bureau of Investigations, conducted a search in a remote wooded area near Kayla’s Ridge Road in Connelly Springs. Investigators discovered a body that they believed to be Philip Donald Carter that went missing in the area on June 22, 2022.
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Drug Charge

Cora Ida Henson, age 46 of Hickory, was arrested Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henson has been released from custody after posting a secured bond of $7,500. Monday, January 30th is scheduled for a court date in Taylorsville.
