ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man in Asheville is facing numerous charges after being accused of trafficking drugs. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers worked with local and state partners to arrest Jayleen Marquse Boston, who had been wanted for several charges. Police say Boston was taken into custody in the area of Montford Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30. In a news release, APD says they seized a "a trafficking amount of Oxycodone pills" during the arrest.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO