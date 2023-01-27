The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. […] The post RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO