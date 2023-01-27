Read full article on original website
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love
The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans
Devin Booker is nearing a return from injury. The Phoenix Suns’ star posted an encouraging update on Wednesday, via Booker’s Twitter account. “Roundin’ 3rd,” Booker wrote. The Suns also received a more official injury update on their superstar, via Gerald Bourguet. “Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status […] The post Devin Booker drops injury update that will fire up Suns fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Knicks must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the February 9th NBA trade deadline just around the corner, the clock is ticking on any big moves. Organizations such as the New York Knicks are in the thick of a heated playoff race, so any last-minute addition could make a big difference. One of the names connected with the Knicks is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s message to LeBron James as he inches closer to scoring record
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the Big Apple Tuesday night for a matchup against the New York Knicks. Most eyes at Madison Garden will be on James himself as he tries to inch ever closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar...
VIDEO: Kevin Durant cracks up while watching Patrick Beverley guard Kyrie Irving in Nets vs. Lakers
Despite the fact that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are also out, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is having a good time watching their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks to Patrick Beverley. Beverley has been tasked to guard Kyrie Irving in the game, and the Lakers...
4 best 2023 NBA trade deadline destinations for Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets are rolling at the moment, and they look every bit the part of a championship contender. With Nikola Jokic leading the way with his nightly dominance and Jamal Murray looking more like his pre-injury self with each passing game, the Nuggets have the requisite star power to compete with the best teams in the NBA.
Magic Johnson gets brutally honest on Bucks’ X-factor to win NBA title
Magic Johnson thinks the Milwaukee Bucks have what it takes to win the 2022-23 championship, but aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, he firmly believes Khris Middleton will be a big factor in their title aspirations. The Bucks obliterated the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, with Giannis leading the way as he...
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission
At just 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won almost every NBA accolade. He has two MVPs, six All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA nominations, and, most importantly, a championship to his name. The Greek Freak has a Hall of Fame resume well before his 30th birthday. […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors eyeing Sixers wing as ‘defensive stopper’ at trade deadline
It’s no secret the Golden State Warriors want to add another two-way wing at the trade deadline. Realistic options low as February 9th fast approaches, though, the defending champions are apparently eyeing a player whose positive impact is limited to the defensive side of the ball—albeit in sometimes spectacular fashion. The Warriors have engaged in […] The post Warriors eyeing Sixers wing as ‘defensive stopper’ at trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline
The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. […] The post RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury
The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans
The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
RUMOR: Jazz’s trade asking price for Malik Beasley as Pelicans join fray
Malik Beasley is having quite a productive season with the Utah Jazz, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that some buyers ahead of the NBA trade deadline are looking in his direction. Count the New Orleans Pelicans as among those interested in the veteran guard, per HoopsHype.
Hawks’ Dejounte Murray reveals his true feelings about being traded from Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs seem to specialize in player development. So, when former Washington Huskies guard Dejounte Murray went from a one-and-done, to a first-round pick, to an All-Star, it felt like more of the usual from the Spurs coaching staff. However, when they traded Murray, it was a bit surprising. He was still their […] The post Hawks’ Dejounte Murray reveals his true feelings about being traded from Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: ‘Half the league calling’ Hawks on Bogdan Bogdanovic ahead of trade deadline
The Atlanta Hawks aren’t expected to be very active at the trade deadline, but there is one player on the roster garnering a ton of interest from the rest of the league: Sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has a player option worth $18 million next season. However, the Hawks aren’t exactly looking to move him. Via The Athletic:
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Nets would regret
What an eventful past year or so it has been for the Brooklyn Nets. They have had to weather a ton of off-court drama, including, but not limited to, Kevin Durant’s trade request, Kyrie Irving’s vaccination and anti-Semitic tweet saga, and Ben Simmons’ uneven play. However, all things considered the Nets have landed safely on […] The post What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Nets would regret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Hawks’ ‘focus’ in John Collins trade talks
Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has been the subject of trade rumors for several seasons now. This might finally be the NBA trade deadline wherein he is dealt if the writing on the wall is to be believed. The Hawks have reportedly lowered their asking price “significantly” compared to...
