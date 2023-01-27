Read full article on original website
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks
Republican senators are rallying to defend Ron DeSantis from former President Trump’s attempt to keep the popular Florida governor out of the 2024 presidential race. At the same time, Trump is picking up more formal endorsements within the Senate Republican Conference as his feud with DeSantis intensifies, an early signal that the 2024 Republican presidential primary will divide GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives...
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend Biden State of Union speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parents of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was severely beaten by a group of Memphis, Tennessee, police officers and died days later, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week at the U.S. Capitol. RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the...
FBI finds no classified documents at Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home
(The Hill) — Federal investigators on Wednesday found no documents with classified markings during a search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home, his attorney said in a statement. The FBI conducted a search of the residence from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Wednesday in cooperation with...
House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings
House Republicans will push their long-planned investigations into the spotlight this week with hearings on the U.S.-Mexico border and COVID-19 relief spending programs, providing a first glimpse of how GOP leaders will use the biggest tools they have against Democrats and the Biden administration — and how they will set the tone for the 2024 election cycle.
Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
Former President Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward over interview recordings that Trump alleges he didn’t agree could be included in an audiobook. Trump concedes that he consented to Woodward recording their conversations for the purpose of a book, and gave 19 interviews to the veteran journalist in 2019 and 2020, which Woodward included in his 2020 book “Rage.”
Scott says Democrats are to blame for the failure of police reform legislation
Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the lead Senate Republican negotiator on police reform, on Monday signaled he’s willing to have another go at the tough issue in the wake of Tyre Nichols’s death at the hands of Memphis police, while criticizing Democrats for blocking his reform bill in 2020 for not going far enough.
Boris Johnson meets with lawmakers in Capitol
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Republican leadership and key players on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, lobbying to maintain support of Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Johnson met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and is slated to speak to the...
