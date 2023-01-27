ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

fox29.com

Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Last of 3 assault cases against ex-Philadelphia police inspector dropped

PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors have dropped the last of three sexual assault cases against a former Philadelphia police inspector due to the lack of testimony from a key witness. The judge was told during a brief hearing Tuesday that efforts to locate the witness and persuade her to testify against 57-year-old former inspector Carl Holmes Jr had reportedly been unsuccessful. Assistant District Attorney Clarke Beljean said that he couldn't put on a case without her testimony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Florida woman helps identify father as murder victim, 37 years later

DOYLESTOWN, Penn. - A skull found nearly four decades ago on the banks of the Delaware River has been identified thanks to advanced forensic testing which matched a man’s remains to his daughter, who currently lives in Florida. Using forensic genetic genealogy, the investigation found that the skull belonged...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway

PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
PHOENIX, AZ

