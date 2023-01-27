Read full article on original website
Police: Driver of speeding Tesla in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run in custody
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody after police said a pedestrian was killed by a speeding Tesla Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Hunting Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run crash. Chief...
Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking. According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m. Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an...
Juveniles wanted for firing gel ball gun inside Bucks County theater as part of challenge, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A social media challenge caused quite the scare in Bucks County Tuesday night as police urge parents to take action. Officers responded to reports of shots being fired from a BB gun at the Regal Cinema on Easton Road in Warrington around 8 p.m. The manager...
Religious leaders in Delaware denounce Tyre Nichols killing, call for police reforms
WILMINGTON, De. - A group of religious leaders in Delaware denounced the police killing of Tyre Nichols days after shocking body camera footage was released and called for reforms in their state. The Interdenominational Ministers Action Council (IMAC) of Delaware gathered Tuesday in Wilmington for a press conference on what...
Last of 3 assault cases against ex-Philadelphia police inspector dropped
PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors have dropped the last of three sexual assault cases against a former Philadelphia police inspector due to the lack of testimony from a key witness. The judge was told during a brief hearing Tuesday that efforts to locate the witness and persuade her to testify against 57-year-old former inspector Carl Holmes Jr had reportedly been unsuccessful. Assistant District Attorney Clarke Beljean said that he couldn't put on a case without her testimony.
4 suspects charged with murder in Roxborough High School shooting to appear in court Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - A formal arraignment is set to take place Tuesday morning for four suspects accused in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School. Troy Fletcher, 15; Yaaseen Bivins, 21; Zyhied Jones, 17; and Saleem Miller, 16; each face murder charges for the shooting that claimed the life of 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and wounded four others.
Video: Suspects drive up, open fire on man standing next to his car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance video captured the moment a man became another victim of gun violence in Philadelphia. Police say the shooting erupted on the 1500 block of 53rd street on January 23. Footage showed the suspects drive up, stop beside a man standing next to his car, fire several shots,...
Ex-correctional officer indicted after K9 left in hot car for hours dies, Delaware officials say
DOVER, Del. - A former Delaware Correctional Officer and K9 handler is accused of leaving his K9 unattended inside a hot car for several hours, killing the law enforcement animal. Darrel Wiley, 45, was indicted by a grand jury for assault against a law enforcement animal, cruelty to animals and...
Florida woman helps identify father as murder victim, 37 years later
DOYLESTOWN, Penn. - A skull found nearly four decades ago on the banks of the Delaware River has been identified thanks to advanced forensic testing which matched a man’s remains to his daughter, who currently lives in Florida. Using forensic genetic genealogy, the investigation found that the skull belonged...
Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month. Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20. Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous...
Man tied up, shot inside his home by 3 suspects in West Philadelphia robbery, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man's home became the scene of a crime after police say he was robbed and shot by three suspects now sought for the shooting. Police say a 36-year-old man was bound to a chair with a belt and duct tape inside his home on the 400 block of 60th Street on January 26.
Man dies at hospital after being found on North Philadelphia sidewalk with gunshot wounds, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 2600 block of North 13th Street just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 36-year-old man with...
Man ambushed while walking home in possible robbery turned shooting in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a robbery took a violent turn when several shots were fired on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section overnight. No victim could be found when officers initially responded to the scene at 5000 block of Cottage Street around midnight. A short time later, a 28-year-old man...
Arrest made after man found fatally stabbed on floor of Pizza Hut in Crescentville
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly stabbing led Philadelphia police to a tragic discovery inside a Pizza Hut over the weekend. Officers were called to a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot of the National Wholesale Liquidators on Orthodox Street Saturday afternoon. A short time later, a...
Police: Threats made against middle school in Lansdale prompt early dismissal for students
LANSDALE, Pa. - Students at a middle school in Lansdale were dismissed early after multiple threats were made against the school. According to the police, two threats were made against Penndale Middle School on Monday. Authorities say police responded, coordinated with school officials and decided to dismiss students early. Students...
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
MARLTON, N.J. - A popular snack for kids is now a part of police's latest warning to parents after a bag of what seemed to be just tasty, fun-shaped crackers was confiscated from a local teen after authorities discovered it was actually a bag of edibles. Evesham Township Police are...
7 residents displaced after flames erupt in Fishtown fire, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire broke out in Fishtown early Monday morning, leaving several people without a home. Emergency crews responded to the fire at a home on the 500 block of East Cabout Street around 2:20 a.m. A second alarm was declared nearly an hour and a half later. Several...
Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway
PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
Weather Authority: Overnight snow moving out of area Wednesday morning as temps prepare to plunge
PHILADELPHIA - Some parts of the Delaware Valley are waking up early Wednesday to snow that is moving across the area Wednesday. As most areas see a dusting, FOX 29's Sue Serio is warning about driving hazards, including wet roads and some fog. The snow will linger around the Jersey...
