‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
When is ‘That ‘90s Show’ season two coming out?
That ‘90s Show is a revival and sequel series to That ‘70s Show, loaded with nostalgia and some fresh faces. Set 15 years after the original sitcom, the series centres around Leia (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), as she spends the holidays with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith).
Linda Ronstadt streams surge 4900 per cent after ‘The Last Of Us’ episode three
Streams of Linda Ronstadt’s music have surged 4900 per cent after her music was featured in The Last Of Us episode three. After the episode aired, which featured the track from 1970 in a number of guises, the track’s US streaming numbers increased by a staggering amount. Spotify confirmed the figure in a post on its social media sites.
‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way. On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.
Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45
Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also played Tess in Sony’s The Last of Us video game.
Why is ‘Warrior Nun’ the most-talked about TV show on the internet?
When you drive by Netflix’s swanky headquarters on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, you are met by a large, impossible-to-ignore billboard. But since last week, instead of an ad pushing their latest hit, a neon-splattered notice demands in huge white letters that the streamer “#SaveWarriorNun”. Reader, the billboard has been hijacked.
‘Lupin’ actor Adama Niane dies aged 56
Adama Niane, who was perhaps best known to international audiences for starring in Netflix series Lupin, has passed away aged 56. The French actor played the role of assassin and ex-convict Léonard Kone in the hit series, who is hired by main villain Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) in the show.
Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese
Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese. The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.
‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ delayed by six weeks
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed by six weeks in order to hit developer Respawn’s “quality bar”. The follow-up to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was originally scheduled for a March 17 release but it will now arrive on April 28. Respawn explained the...
Jane Fonda says she’s “worried” about Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Barbarella’ remake
Jane Fonda is “worried” about what the Barbarella remake starring Sydney Sweeney will be like. The Hollywood icon became a global sex symbol after featuring in the 1968 cult camp sci-fi classic. The film, produced by the Oscar-winning Dino De Laurentiis, cemented Fonda as a leading force in films in the Sixties.
‘Batgirl’ movie was so bad it was “not releasable”, says DC Studios boss
DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has said that the shelved Batgirl movie was “not releasable”. The film, which starred Leslie Grace, Brandon Fraser and J.K. Simmons, was axed in 2022 following reports of poor test screenings. At the time, it was reported that the project was written off for tax purposes.
‘Knock At The Cabin’ review: M. Night Shyamalan’s best thriller in years
If you believe his critics, M. Night Shyamalan jumped the shark a while ago. Breaking out with The Sixth Sense in 1999, before Signs and Unbreakable cemented his reputation, the master of suspense has since struggled to recapture the magic of his early thrillers. Sci-fi After Earth was dull, superhero flick Glass underwhelmed, and last year’s beach-set head-scrambler Old just didn’t make any sense. By taking things back to basics and confining the cast to one room in Knock At The Cabin, Shyamalan hopes to add another twist to his cinematic tale.
Eve Hewson turned down her dad Bono’s singing advice for new movie
Eve Hewson has said she turned down advice from her dad and U2 frontman Bono for singing scenes in Flora And Son. The actor plays the lead role in the musical comedy-drama film, written and directed by John Carney. Set in Dublin, the film follows single mother Flora (Hewson) as she attempts to connect with her troubled teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan) through music.
