wtae.com

McKeesport man found guilty of 2019 murder

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport man is facing life in prison after killing the man dating his ex-girlfriend back in 2019. On Tuesday, an Allegheny County judge found Marcus Acie-Griffin guilty of first-degree murder and convicted him of making or selling a dangerous weapon. Watch our coverage from Acie-Griffin's...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Trial ordered in killing of man who tried to stop bank robber outside South Strabane Giant Eagle

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the slaying of a bystander killed while trying to stop a bank robber in Washington County almost a decade ago.At a preliminary hearing Friday in Washington County, a judge ruled that prosecutors had enough evidence to try 39-year-old Keith Wilk of Pittsburgh on charges of homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms crimes, according to the (Washington) Observer-Reporter.Vincent Kelley, 46, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was shopping at the Giang Eagle in South Strabane Township on Father's Day in 2013 when a man held up a teller at the...
WASHINGTON, PA
PennLive.com

Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports

A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three people injured in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The hit-and-run happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition and a third was treated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man who attacked his own defense attorney, urinated on courtroom floor, gets life in prison

A former Pittsburgh resident, who was tried in absentia due to his disruptive behavior in court, has been sentenced to life in prison. According to TribLive, James Taric Byrd, 44, was found guilty of charges including posession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, heroin and marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1 man found guilty in murder of Butler County native

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A verdict has been reached in thetrial of the two men accused of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse from Butler County, Caitlyn Kaufman, back in December 2020. Devaunte Hill was found guilty of second-degree murder, while his cousin, James Cowan, was found not guilty. Sentencing...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man escapes fire in home in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man escaped when fire broke out inside a multi-unit home in Ambridge, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the 1500 block of Church Street. The fire chief said the man was the only person living in the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Assault, harassment charges against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno thrown out

A Pittsburgh judge on Monday threw out charges against a former city mayoral candidate who police accused of threatening a man with a shotgun. District Judge Mik Pappas dismissed a simple assault charge against Anthony “Tony” Moreno, 54, the Republican nominee for mayor in 2021, and a harassment charge was withdrawn during the hearing in Downtown Pittsburgh, court officials told the Tribune-Review.
PITTSBURGH, PA

