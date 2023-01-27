Read full article on original website
wtae.com
McKeesport man found guilty of 2019 murder
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport man is facing life in prison after killing the man dating his ex-girlfriend back in 2019. On Tuesday, an Allegheny County judge found Marcus Acie-Griffin guilty of first-degree murder and convicted him of making or selling a dangerous weapon. Watch our coverage from Acie-Griffin's...
Trial ordered in killing of man who tried to stop bank robber outside South Strabane Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the slaying of a bystander killed while trying to stop a bank robber in Washington County almost a decade ago.At a preliminary hearing Friday in Washington County, a judge ruled that prosecutors had enough evidence to try 39-year-old Keith Wilk of Pittsburgh on charges of homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms crimes, according to the (Washington) Observer-Reporter.Vincent Kelley, 46, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was shopping at the Giang Eagle in South Strabane Township on Father's Day in 2013 when a man held up a teller at the...
PennLive.com
Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports
A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County.
wtae.com
Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility
State police are investigating after a homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility. Troopers say the incendiary device was found wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe at the facility on Redds Mills Road in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, on Jan. 26. Members of the State...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKeeport mayoral candidate pardoned for 1993 drug convictions faces new drug charges
A McKeesport mayoral hopeful who was previously pardoned for a 1993 drug conviction is now accused of being part of what the state Attorney General’s Office called a major drug ring in Allegheny County. Corry J. Sanders, 52, was one of seven men charged on Dec. 30 following an...
Local man wanted for 2 probation violations, including aggravated assault, taken into custody
A local man is behind bars, previously wanted on two probation violation warrants and new charges from the City of Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Three people injured in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The hit-and-run happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition and a third was treated...
wtae.com
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
wtae.com
Mother of Ross Township hit-and-run victim reacts to arrest, lack of apology in daughter's death
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sally Griser is back home in Florida but planning a trip back to Pittsburgh and to a courtroom to see the woman who police said killed her daughter, then left her along Babcock Boulevard to die. Ross Township Police charged Erin Petroski, 39, with homicide...
Pa. man who attacked his own defense attorney, urinated on courtroom floor, gets life in prison
A former Pittsburgh resident, who was tried in absentia due to his disruptive behavior in court, has been sentenced to life in prison. According to TribLive, James Taric Byrd, 44, was found guilty of charges including posession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, heroin and marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.
wtae.com
State of Pittsburgh policing? 'Abysmal' staffing, union tells city council
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council called in top leaders from Mayor Ed Gainey's administration and the police union for a public meeting to talk about the "state of policing." Police union officials are making it clear that they consider city police staffing levels are "abysmal." "Right now, there is...
2 Westmoreland Prison inmates accused of hiding cocaine in their cell
Two Westmoreland County Prison inmates are accused of having cocaine hidden in their cell, according to court papers. Antjuan D. Smith, 39, of Oklahoma Borough, and Thomas M. Moore II, 33, of Unity, are charged by Westmoreland County detectives with contraband and drug possession. Investigators said another inmate at the...
wtae.com
1 man found guilty in murder of Butler County native
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A verdict has been reached in thetrial of the two men accused of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse from Butler County, Caitlyn Kaufman, back in December 2020. Devaunte Hill was found guilty of second-degree murder, while his cousin, James Cowan, was found not guilty. Sentencing...
wtae.com
Man escapes fire in home in Ambridge
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A man escaped when fire broke out inside a multi-unit home in Ambridge, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the home on the 1500 block of Church Street. The fire chief said the man was the only person living in the...
Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect
State police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a shooting in Beaver County.
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-70; Hazmat called
A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Washington County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
BRGR closes at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon
BRGR, which had a successful run of more than a decade as one of the region’s earliest restaurants to capitalize on the gourmet burger trend, has closed its last restaurant location in the Pittsburgh area.
Assault, harassment charges against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno thrown out
A Pittsburgh judge on Monday threw out charges against a former city mayoral candidate who police accused of threatening a man with a shotgun. District Judge Mik Pappas dismissed a simple assault charge against Anthony “Tony” Moreno, 54, the Republican nominee for mayor in 2021, and a harassment charge was withdrawn during the hearing in Downtown Pittsburgh, court officials told the Tribune-Review.
