WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the slaying of a bystander killed while trying to stop a bank robber in Washington County almost a decade ago.At a preliminary hearing Friday in Washington County, a judge ruled that prosecutors had enough evidence to try 39-year-old Keith Wilk of Pittsburgh on charges of homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms crimes, according to the (Washington) Observer-Reporter.Vincent Kelley, 46, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was shopping at the Giang Eagle in South Strabane Township on Father's Day in 2013 when a man held up a teller at the...

