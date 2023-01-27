Read full article on original website
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
Asake Visits Senegal & Guards His Peace In New “Yoga” Single & Music Video
If you weren’t on our page over the weekend, you might have missed our new music recommendations on our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists. Luckily for you, we’ve got more releases to share today (January 30), including a single from Nigeria’s own Asake. Earlier today, the...
Lil Yachty Calls Out Pitchfork For “Let’s Start Here” Review
Pitchfork gave Yachty’s new album a flat 6.0. Lil Yachty came through with his latest body of work, Let’s Start Here on Friday. The project marked a significant leap for Yachty as he dived into psychedelic rock and soul in an attempt to establish himself as more than just a “rapper.” Ultimately, the experimental project led to a flurry of reactions. Some loved it, others hated it but overall, it created a dialogue surrounding Yachty’s artistry.
Jeezy Finally Squashes Feud With Coach K
Coach K and Jeezy are back on good terms. Jeezy and Coach K finally put their differences aside during the Thug Motivation concert in Atlanta on Friday night. Though Jeezy and Coach K emerged alongside each other, their relationship quickly spoiled during his ascent to stardom. However, the two finally buried the hatchet. Coach K emerged on stage on Friday night to introduce Jeezy to the stage.
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Family Photo Mourning Late Rapper
PnB Rock’s girlfriend shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter on Instagram, Monday. PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, mourned the late rapper on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter. “We...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Kodak Black Reacts After Charlamagne Tha God Calls Him The GOAT
Charlamagne Tha God said he looks at Kodak Black in the same light as Kendrick Lamar. Kodak Black expressed joy after Charlamagne Tha God gave him his flowers. During a recent episode of Brilliant Episodes, Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed the legacy of Kodak Black. During the discussion, Charlamagne extended immense praise for the Miami rapper, comparing him to Kendrick Lamar. People undoubtedly felt a way about the comparison but Charlamagne broke down his perspective.
Megan Fox Debuts Blonde Bombshell Hairstyle, Social Media Reacts
She’s best known for her signature jet black hair, but now the mother of three is changing up her look for a forthcoming project. She’s best known for her long, jet-black hair and bright blue eyes. However, one month into 2023, Megan Fox dramatically changed her appearance. On Friday (January 27), the 36-year-old had a revelation for her millions of followers. Via her Instagram Story, she revealed that she’s surprisingly joined the blonde bombshell club.
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
Rickey Smiley Reveals His Son, Brandon, Has Passed Away
Rickey Smiley has confirmed the passing of his son, Brandon. Comedian Rickey Smiley has revealed that his son, Brandon, passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday. Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor. Smiley made the announcement in a video on Instagram. “I just had bad news...
Amber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West’s Past Relationship
The mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa. As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.
Beyoncé Officially Announces “Renaissance” World Tour 2023
Here are the official “Renaissance” tour dates. Beyoncé will be hitting the road for the first time since 2018’s On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z. After much speculation in recent months, Queen Bey dropped the official dates for the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The singer will kick off the European leg first. The tour will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10th before heading to various European cities including Paris, London, and Amsterdam.
Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok
Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out “The Source” For Not Knowing He’s A Real DJ
DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with “The Source” on Twitter. DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with the Twitter page for The Source, Sunday, after the outlet joked about not knowing he is a real DJ. The Source says that the page was hacked, citing the fact that they’ve covered Jazzy Jeff’s work as a DJ before.
NeNe Leakes Says Son Brentt Isn’t Gay After He Seemingly Comes Out On TikTok
The reality starlet’s 23-year-old looks to be in good health after suffering a heart attack and stroke in late 2022. NeNe Leakes previously rose to fame thanks to the years she spent on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reality series. Fans loved her for her hilarious commentary, bold style, and vivacious personality. Now that she’s no longer a part of the show, many continue to keep up with the glamorous life of her and her family.
Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show
Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
Lil Jon Threatens To Sue Over “Lovers & Friends” Festival: Report
Lil Jon is apparently unhappy with Live Nation over them using the title of his song for their festival without inviting him to perform. Live Nation is about to make an enemy out of Lil Jon. He’s known for his vivacious personality, noticeable adlibs, and fire productions, but a recent report states Jon isn’t happy with the Lovers & Friends Festival promoters. The concert returns in May, and Lil Jon Is upset that the title of his hit track is being used as the festival’s name.
Drake Joins Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz On Stage At Club LIV For DJ Stevie J’s Birthday
Drake, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz reunited on stage at Club LIV. Club LIV is still the place to be in Miami on Sunday nights. This week, Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz hit the stage for DJ Stevie J’s birthday and delivered some bangers. Drake, Lil Wayne, and...
Tristan Thompson Buys Mansion 2 Miles From Khloé Kardashian
The mother of two has been a solid support system for her ex in the wake of his mother’s tragic death. It’s been an undeniably turbulent few weeks for Tristan Thompson. He began 2023 on a sombre note with the unexpected death of his mother. Following Andrea’s sudden passing, the NBA star promptly flew back to his homeland of Toronto. His ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian was standing strong by his side.
