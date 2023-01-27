ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

SDUSD to fly BLM flag in honor of Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District elected to fly the Black Lives Matter flag on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The decision was seen as irresponsible by some who claim the flag’s politicization creates a distracting controversy. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Larry Elder announces probable presidential run on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his legal opinions on SDUSD’s decision to raise the Black Lives Matter flag in honor of Black History Month. While on the air, he announced he is “99.9% sure” he will be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
matadornetwork.com

8 Can’t-Miss Museums in San Diego, From Quirky To Historical

From old-world Spanish missions to modern art galleries and a variety of science, natural history, and interactive museums, San Diego is home to countless inspiring attractions. And while it’s tempting to spend all your time exploring the city’ outdoor attractions like parks, hiking trails, and beaches, its indoor attractions are worthy of a large chunk of your vacation time, too.
SAN DIEGO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

AN OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNOR NEWSOM

Dear Governor Newsom, Our Brown, Rural, Binational Community is Falling Apart. In a rural, binational community located in the dry desert along the U.S. border, between the coast of San Diego and state of Arizona, lies our Imperial Valley. In a region serving 179,000 residents, over a million from the neighboring capital city of Baja California, hundreds of thousands of off-road enthusiasts that visit the Imperial Sand Dunes, tens of thousands of annual “snowbirds,” and hundreds from our local prison population; there’s no way that one of the two remaining hospitals within County lines could possibly close, right?
SAN DIEGO, CA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from San Diego to Channel Islands?

Just off the coast of California lie eight mountainous islands, collectively forming an archipelago known as the Channel Islands. These islands host unique wildlife, unspoiled nature reserves, and some of the best hiking, snorkeling, and fishing in the country. The beautiful city of San Diego is located just over 65...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
kusi.com

Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Paris-inspired bakery and cafe opens in Del Mar

San Diegans can experience a little slice of France at Paris En Rose, a new shop serving delicious sweet and savory fare with a French twist in Del Mar. “I (have) always had a passion for (opening) my own bakery and cafe,” said Annie Benaroch, the owner of Paris En Rose. “I wanted to bring a little touch of Paris here.”
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

Girl Scout Cookies now on sale!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Once again, cookie season returned to San Diego this week and the community is pitching in to support the Girl Scouts. For those who don’t want to eat any cookies, Operation Thin Mint is a program that delivers the cookies you buy to the troops.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy