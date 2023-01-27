Dear Governor Newsom, Our Brown, Rural, Binational Community is Falling Apart. In a rural, binational community located in the dry desert along the U.S. border, between the coast of San Diego and state of Arizona, lies our Imperial Valley. In a region serving 179,000 residents, over a million from the neighboring capital city of Baja California, hundreds of thousands of off-road enthusiasts that visit the Imperial Sand Dunes, tens of thousands of annual “snowbirds,” and hundreds from our local prison population; there’s no way that one of the two remaining hospitals within County lines could possibly close, right?

