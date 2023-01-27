Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.MoonSan Diego, CA
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.MoonSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Alaska Airways Expands Presence in San Diego with Three New RoutesSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
Related
kusi.com
SDUSD to fly BLM flag in honor of Black History Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District elected to fly the Black Lives Matter flag on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. The decision was seen as irresponsible by some who claim the flag’s politicization creates a distracting controversy. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was...
kusi.com
Larry Elder announces probable presidential run on KUSI
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his legal opinions on SDUSD’s decision to raise the Black Lives Matter flag in honor of Black History Month. While on the air, he announced he is “99.9% sure” he will be...
kusi.com
Francine Maxwell, Chairwoman of Black Men & Women United of San Diego, discusses Black History Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – February is Black History Month. To celebrate this year’s start to Black History Month, Francine Maxwell, Chairwoman of Black Men & Women United of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney in-studio to share the story of three important figures. The first, Marie Van...
kusi.com
Cindy Williams, star of 1970’s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” dies at 75
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cindy Williams passed away at 75 on Jan. 31, 2023. She was an American actress and producer whose most famous work included her roles in “Laverne & Shirley”, “Happy Days”, and “American Graffiti”.
matadornetwork.com
8 Can’t-Miss Museums in San Diego, From Quirky To Historical
From old-world Spanish missions to modern art galleries and a variety of science, natural history, and interactive museums, San Diego is home to countless inspiring attractions. And while it’s tempting to spend all your time exploring the city’ outdoor attractions like parks, hiking trails, and beaches, its indoor attractions are worthy of a large chunk of your vacation time, too.
kusi.com
Jennifer Lucore discusses the history of pickleball and how it rose to popularity
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brace yourself for a big serve of Pickleball fun, as we bring you the reigning champion, Jennifer Lucore, live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego!. Lucore is the many time Women’s Singles, Doubles, with partner Alex Hammer, and the mixed doubles National Pickleball Champion.
Loud boom felt and heard across San Diego
Many San Diegans took to social media Tuesday night wondering about loud bangs felt and heard from Kearny Mesa to Mission Valley.
KPBS
San Diego County animal rescue groups expose backyard doodle breeder
Editor's Note: The following story contains explicit details about animal abuse, which some readers may find disturbing. Lauren Botticelli has seen her share of animals in dire straits. It's part what she signed up for as the head of the Animal Pad, an animal rescue organization in La Mesa. But...
‘It’s setting a very bad precedent’: Academic researchers fear repercussions of costly new UC labor contract
While the battle has been won for academic workers, the repercussion of that win now raises this prevalent question: How can the UC pay for these costly labor contracts?
holtvilletribune.com
AN OPEN LETTER TO GOVERNOR NEWSOM
Dear Governor Newsom, Our Brown, Rural, Binational Community is Falling Apart. In a rural, binational community located in the dry desert along the U.S. border, between the coast of San Diego and state of Arizona, lies our Imperial Valley. In a region serving 179,000 residents, over a million from the neighboring capital city of Baja California, hundreds of thousands of off-road enthusiasts that visit the Imperial Sand Dunes, tens of thousands of annual “snowbirds,” and hundreds from our local prison population; there’s no way that one of the two remaining hospitals within County lines could possibly close, right?
California Reparations Task Force Zeroes In On Who’d Be Eligible For Compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from San Diego to Channel Islands?
Just off the coast of California lie eight mountainous islands, collectively forming an archipelago known as the Channel Islands. These islands host unique wildlife, unspoiled nature reserves, and some of the best hiking, snorkeling, and fishing in the country. The beautiful city of San Diego is located just over 65...
kusi.com
County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
kusi.com
Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
delmartimes.net
Paris-inspired bakery and cafe opens in Del Mar
San Diegans can experience a little slice of France at Paris En Rose, a new shop serving delicious sweet and savory fare with a French twist in Del Mar. “I (have) always had a passion for (opening) my own bakery and cafe,” said Annie Benaroch, the owner of Paris En Rose. “I wanted to bring a little touch of Paris here.”
kusi.com
SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas misleads San Diego, calls Mileage Tax a “Road User Charge”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, SANDAG leadership passed the $163 billion Regional Transportation Plan, with the promise to remove the extremely unpopular mileage tax from the plan. They had six months to come up with an alternative funding mechanism, but it has been nearly a year,...
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration
The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
Destroyed playground in San Diego neighborhood the latest symbol of city neglect, locals say
A playground in Mount Hope has gone unfixed for more than a year after it was destroyed leaving families in the southeast San Diego neighborhood with an empty space and no arrests. Dennis V. Allen Park, named after a Black activist who founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, was...
kusi.com
Girl Scout Cookies now on sale!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Once again, cookie season returned to San Diego this week and the community is pitching in to support the Girl Scouts. For those who don’t want to eat any cookies, Operation Thin Mint is a program that delivers the cookies you buy to the troops.
Comments / 0