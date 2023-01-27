Tipping is a customary practice in America, but it can be tricky figuring out which workers are meant to be included. Pizza is a good example; if you place an order for delivery, you should give your pizza delivery driver somewhere from $3 to $10, per Pizza Planet. While some think the delivery fee replaces the need for a tip, it actually goes to the restaurant you purchased from. But what about carry-out orders? Should you also tip the employees? Whether to tip or not ultimately comes down to you, but a thread on Quora provided the most average answer to the question. One commenter wrote no, because "they are not providing a service that expects a tip. If they did, then we will end up tipping McDonalds drive through workers, the hotdog stand guy, and the ice cream truck guy."

2 DAYS AGO