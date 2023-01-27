Read full article on original website
Related
Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
Burger King Thailand Just Dropped A Hershey's Chocolate Burger
There's a long list of interesting avant-garde burgers and burritos (yes, you read that correctly) in Burger King history. The Halloween Whopper completely flopped as CBS News reported the burger turning people's poop green –– definitely a stain on The King's good name. Then there was the Whopperito, which Business Insider dubbed a "hamburger-burrito hybrid," made a strong impression on its audience as a small but mighty cohort of Whopperito diehards are still petitioning for the chain to bring it back. Burger King always has something to keep its customers on their toes.
The Bachelor Who Attempted To Eat 100 Cookies
When former reality TV stars post pictures of their food on social media, it may be a bit shocking for one particular reason — that's because you've probably never actually seen contestants eat during their time on the show. If you take a close look at dinner dates televised on "The Bachelor" for example, you'll notice a lot of food, but no chewing, and that's because cast members aren't allowed to eat while filming their dates, per the director's orders (per Refinery29).
Ed Sheeran Will Defend His Favorite Wine No Matter What
Many people know Ed Sheeran for his show-stopping singles and his signature red hair. But underneath "international pop star," the "Shape of You" singer can add another title to his resume: fiercely loyal fan. When Sheeran loves something, he's not afraid to let his fandom be known. For instance, many "Sheerios" know that the Halifax-born star has a bit of a thing for ketchup, and not just any ketchup, but Heinz ketchup.
How Buddha Bowls Actually Got Their Name
Anyone who's trying to eat healthy knows the importance of a balanced diet. You want to make sure you're eating enough fruits, vegetables, protein, and so on. Alimentarium adds more specificity with the claim that 25% of the food you eat should be protein, 25% should be carbohydrates, and 50% should be vegetables.
Reddit Weighs In On Whether Chick-Fil-A Employees Accept Tips
Tipping is a customary practice in America, but it can be tricky figuring out which workers are meant to be included. Pizza is a good example; if you place an order for delivery, you should give your pizza delivery driver somewhere from $3 to $10, per Pizza Planet. While some think the delivery fee replaces the need for a tip, it actually goes to the restaurant you purchased from. But what about carry-out orders? Should you also tip the employees? Whether to tip or not ultimately comes down to you, but a thread on Quora provided the most average answer to the question. One commenter wrote no, because "they are not providing a service that expects a tip. If they did, then we will end up tipping McDonalds drive through workers, the hotdog stand guy, and the ice cream truck guy."
Despite An Oscar Nom, James Martin Is Returning To His Starbucks Job
What seems like a dream job to one person might be unappealing to another. And for some people, movie stardom might seem like a sweeter dream than Starbucks employment. But how often do you hear about someone who makes it far enough in the acting business to earn an Oscar nomination and then quietly returns to their day job?
The Meringue Swap For Simple Soufflé Pancakes
That simple stack of fluffy pancakes topped with a square of butter and golden syrup looks a tad different around the world. In Australia, small discs of pancakes are served with jam and cream during afternoon tea and Malaysia's Apam Balik is made with rice flour and a sweet filling of peanuts (via BuzzFeed). In fact, some countries enjoy their pancakes savory and spicy. Take, for instance, China's pan-fried scallion pancakes, Korea's kimchi pancakes, or the corn pancakes stuffed with melted cheese that are famous in Venezuela and Colombia.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0