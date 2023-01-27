Read full article on original website
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Idaho State Journal
Pope consoles Congolese victims: 'Your pain is my pain'
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday urged Congo’s people to forgive those who committed “inhuman violence” against them, celebrating a Mass for 1 million people and then hearing first hand of the atrocities some of them have endured: a teen-age girl “raped like an animal” for months; a young man who watched as his father was decapitated; a former sex slave who was forced into cannibalism.
Idaho State Journal
FBI searches Biden's vacation home; no classified documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without turning up any classified documents, the latest turn in an extraordinary series of searches of his and his predecessor's properties. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating...
Idaho State Journal
Britain Strikes
Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike. Up to half a million workers are estimated to be on strike across the U.K. in the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade. Thousands of schools closed some or all of their classrooms, train services are paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers join a mass walkout. Wednesday’s strikes mark an escalation of disruptive action across multiple key industries. Unions are stepping up pressure on the government to demand better pay. They argue that wages have stagnated for a decade and failed to keep pace with soaring inflation.
Idaho State Journal
Brothers seek loving adoptive family
Siblings Conner and Elijah both have personalities that are so much fun. Conner is thoughtful and just a bit more reserved than his brother Elijah. He loves riding his bike, running fast, drawing, playing video games, learning about cars and especially playing soccer. Conner works hard in school and considers math his favorite subject. A great “rainy day” for Conner would be time spent with family playing Uno Dare, watching "Hotel Transylvania" or funny YouTube videos, and helping out in the kitchen making tamales or his favorite French dip sandwiches for dinner. Conner is a big College of Idaho fan and plans to someday join the Navy.
