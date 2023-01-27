Read full article on original website
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
San Antonio prosecutors will reexamine the case of a white man linked to the drowning death of his Black transgender date
Protests erupted in 2018 when a judge found Mark Daniel Lewis had no criminal guilt over the death of his date Kenne McFadden, a transgender woman.
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai talks jail, baseball
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, a Democrat, is rounding out his first month in office after defeating Republican Trish DeBerry in the November election. Former Judge Nelson Wolff, also a Democrat, retired after holding the role since 2001. Sakai, a former children's court judge, sat down with Axios to discuss...
tpr.org
Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales discusses a new approach to DWI cases
WEDNESDAY at 12 on "The Source" — A recent newspaper investigation into the high number of DWI cases in San Antonio caught the attention of District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who said that he will impose new restrictions on plea bargains in DWI cases. San Antonio sees high rates of...
paisano-online.com
Former Bexar County judge takes up non-faculty role at UTSA
Earlier this month, UTSA announced that former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will be joining the university in a non-faculty role. The university announced the appointment in an official statement on UTSA Today. “Furthering a commitment to public service and engaging students in the ideals of citizen government, former Bexar...
San Antonio police firings data shared by police reform group
Police reform nonprofit Act 4 SA has released a trove of new data and information about San Antonio Police Department officers who have been fired or suspended over the last decade. Why it matters: Public information can increase transparency and trust. Local activists hope making the data available in a...
Mexico links alleged smugglers to 53 deaths in San Antonio
The government of Mexico says it has arrested – and indicted – six people allegedly linked to the deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
Man shot at Westside motel by San Antonio police has died, BCSO says
He was removed from life support.
KSAT 12
Man charged with killing 2 people on Northwest Side was arrested after attempted carjacking, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager fatally shot two people inside a vehicle just hours before he was arrested for attempting to carjack a person with the same gun, according to a warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates. Lazerith Esteban Carrillo, 18, was charged with capital murder-multiple people, robbery and...
KSAT 12
Man charged with capital murder after his parents found dead, leading law enforcement on 10-hour manhunt, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 28-year-old man has been charged with killing his parents and leading law enforcement authorities on a 10-hour-long search and chase across multiple county lines, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Sean Sherwood was charged with capital murder and evading arrest with...
Hospital patient steals ambulance, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a San Antonio area hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect...
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
KSAT 12
1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall
PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
KSAT 12
Suspect shot by police during disturbance at West Side motel has died, BCSO confirms
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot by San Antonio police officers during a Jan. 5 incident at a West Side Motel has died, the Bexar County Sheriff Office confirmed. The family of Jose Luis Iruegas, 45, made the decision to remove him from life support at 9:22 p.m. Sunday night and he was pronounced dead by University Health System staff at 9:36 p.m., BCSO said in a statement on Monday.
KSAT 12
Voter fraud case against SA campaign worker in doubt after Texas Attorney General departs case
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A voter fraud case against a San Antonio campaign worker is in doubt after the Texas Attorney General’s Office said in court filings that it had been disqualified from handling the case. Raquel Rodriguez was charged in early 2021 with election fraud, illegal voting,...
KSAT 12
Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police. Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to...
KSAT 12
San Antonio organizations helping unsheltered population amid frigid conditions
Several organizations are working together to help people living outside during the drop in temperatures. “I worry about how cold it’s gonna get tonight,” said Valerie Salas, director of homeless services for Christian Alliance Ministries (CAM). Outreach with CAM is meeting people where they are on the street...
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Documents lay out allegations of bribery against two members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty
Members of the Flores family paid $54,000 in bribes to civilian military employees to keep a multimillion-dollar government contract and win more work, court documents allege.
