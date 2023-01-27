ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
Axios

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai talks jail, baseball

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, a Democrat, is rounding out his first month in office after defeating Republican Trish DeBerry in the November election. Former Judge Nelson Wolff, also a Democrat, retired after holding the role since 2001. Sakai, a former children's court judge, sat down with Axios to discuss...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
paisano-online.com

Former Bexar County judge takes up non-faculty role at UTSA

Earlier this month, UTSA announced that former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will be joining the university in a non-faculty role. The university announced the appointment in an official statement on UTSA Today. “Furthering a commitment to public service and engaging students in the ideals of citizen government, former Bexar...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

San Antonio police firings data shared by police reform group

Police reform nonprofit Act 4 SA has released a trove of new data and information about San Antonio Police Department officers who have been fired or suspended over the last decade. Why it matters: Public information can increase transparency and trust. Local activists hope making the data available in a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popculture

Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall

PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
PEARSALL, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect shot by police during disturbance at West Side motel has died, BCSO confirms

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot by San Antonio police officers during a Jan. 5 incident at a West Side Motel has died, the Bexar County Sheriff Office confirmed. The family of Jose Luis Iruegas, 45, made the decision to remove him from life support at 9:22 p.m. Sunday night and he was pronounced dead by University Health System staff at 9:36 p.m., BCSO said in a statement on Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy