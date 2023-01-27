Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Special meeting of Cheyenne’s governing body to take place Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s governing body is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at noon in the Municipal Building, Room 104. This meeting will run concurrent with the Finance Committee meeting to consider time-sensitive grant funding resolutions related to the American Rescue Plan Act for the City of Cheyenne and the Board of Public Utilities.
newslj.com
Moats, Wyo’s media attorney, goes out fighting for the right to know
Bruce Moats’ retirement blows another hole through the fraying fabric of Wyoming journalism. Bruce Moats has been accused of never having met a document that shouldn’t be public or a meeting that shouldn’t be open. “Largely I plead guilty to that, though not totally,” the grayed, wiry...
capcity.news
Wyoming Business Council to present six Business Ready Community project requests
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Business Council will present six Business Ready Community grant and loan requests to the State Loan and Investment Board at its next regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8 a.m. The WBC team will present the following projects from its previous board meetings...
capcity.news
Notice posted for Cheyenne’s first county pocket annexation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne posted notice for five properties being annexed into the city in conjunction with the City Council’s 2022 goal to annex county pockets. The public notice signs have been posted in front of multiple properties in the area northeast of Ridge Road...
101.9 KING FM
Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
wrrnetwork.com
UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry
Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
capcity.news
Gracee Grisham named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gracee Grisham, an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 6. She was nominated by the selection committee for her academic and civic contributions. Grisham maintains a 3.8...
capcity.news
Arp Elementary students raise 3K for school, Laramie County School District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A little penny can go a long way for helping students and staff at Laramie County School District 1. After donating cash to Arp Elementary’s “Penny Wars” fundraiser last week, students were able to raise $3,400 for the Arp Ambassador and LCSD1’s Parent Engagement and Educational Partnerships with Schools, or PEEPS, programs.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Packard; Notz
Wayne Allen Packard: July 7, 1956 – January 25, 2023. Wayne Allen Packard, 66, of Cheyenne passed away on January 25, 2023, in Cheyenne at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 7, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He grew up in Cheyenne, graduated from Cheyenne’s Central High School, attended Laramie County Community College and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne Residents to See Higher Electric Bills Starting March 1
Black Hills Energy customers in Cheyenne will be paying more for electricity beginning March 1, the utility announced Monday. Senior Community Affairs Manager Laurie Farkas says the company is three years into a five-year project to replace aging, 40-year-old underground electric cable in the city, and the rate hike, which was approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission, will recover the cost.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Daugherty; Gilbert; Sandoval
Patrick “Chris” Daugherty: December 14, 1978 – January 27, 2023. Patrick “Chris” Daugherty, 44, of Cheyenne, passed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 14, 1978, in Los Angeles, CA to Robert “Mohawk Mike” Daugherty and Debra...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announce interactive crime data map
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. have partnered to introduce a new tool that allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive. map of Laramie County. The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which...
capcity.news
Rolling closures in effect between Cheyenne and Evanston on Interstate 80 early Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming is still under travel restrictions after a deadly multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, rolling closures are in effect from Cheyenne through Evanston as of 6 a.m. Webcam images show miles of snow-packed roads. Closures...
capcity.news
Wyoming Football adds 21 new commitments to 2023 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day
LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday’s announcement came on the first day of college football’s National Signing Day for the regular signing period. Wednesday’s group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 sees 80% graduation rate in 2021–22 school year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1’s four-year graduation rate reached 80.14% in the 2021–22 school year, data show. “In spite of the challenges this cohort of students experienced, we are very proud of their success and perseverance to graduate on time,” Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Heffern; Shockley
Colin Roger Heffern: September 18, 1985 – January 21, 2023. Colin Roger Heffern, 37, unexpectedly left this world in his sleep during the early morning of January 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Colin came into this world on September 18, 1985 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he spent his first seven years and developed a lifelong addiction to bean burritos with green chili. In 1993 Colin and his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Jessup and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools, McCormick Junior High, and Central High School. He loved sports, played soccer, tennis, swimming, and golf at Central, dreamed of designing golf courses, and led the “Scooter Punx”. Colin was an all-State swimmer in the breaststroke. Colin graduated from Central in the spring of 2004 and was voted “most unique” among the boys in that class. He began college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall.
K2 Radio
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
capcity.news
Small, large artworks available for purchase at Cheyenne’s annual Glass Art Exhibition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dozens of colorful glass artworks are now available at the Cheyenne Botanical Gardens for community members to view and purchase. Starting today and running until April 1, 60 unique pieces for the garden’s 40th annual Glass Art Exhibition are on display on the second floor of the building. Most of the items are for sale, and prices range from $70 to over $200.
newslj.com
Interstate 80 mayhem: Two major pile ups cause extended closure, shelters to open
LARAMIE — The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend. “This has been a much worse winter than years before,” Stephanie Munoz, the...
