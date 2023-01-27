Read full article on original website
Frank Hewitt
5d ago
Why should taxpayers help repay for someone's error in investing. If it went the other way, would they share their wealth with us? Hell no.
Reply(1)
3
Related
WCAX
Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative
A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. A fire Tuesday morning in Winooski damaged three buildings and caused some injuries, according to Winooski Battalion Chief John Audy. Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the second year in...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Insurance fraud in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Last year, the New Hampshire Insurance Department recovered $4.1 million in insurance funds, which is a record for the state. Despite the efforts, state officials say insurance fraud is becoming more common in New Hampshire. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is...
Logan Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple, set to be arraigned
A Vermont accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail in April 2022 is set to be arraigned on several charges in connection with the couple’s alleged killing. On Monday at 10 a.m., Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, is set to be arraigned...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire player wins $25,000 per year or huge lump sum payment through 'Lucky For Life' game
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the second time since the start of the year, a New Hampshire player won big with the "Lucky For Life" lottery game. One lucky Granite Stater won the second-tier prize – either $25,000 per year for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time payment of $390,000. All prize amounts are figures before taxes are taken out.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate annual report highlights needs of kids in community
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate’s annual report showcases the mental health needs of the children in the state. Concerns from the children heading into next year include "finding myself and being me,” "my behaviors," "college," "COVID-19" and "going home.”. Child advocate...
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
WMUR.com
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. urges Democratic National Committee to keep New Hampshire's first-in-nation primary
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A member of the Kennedy family is urging the Democratic National Committee to keep New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent an open letter to the Democratic National Committee saying, “I’m writing to urge you not to interfere in New Hampshire’s plan to hold the nation's first primary.”
manchesterinklink.com
Should NH state reps be paid in silver coins?
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Administration met on Monday. Here’s a recap of what they discussed. Michael Moffett (R-Loudon) returned to bring back what is becoming a perennial topic: allowing the state legislature to allow local and state governments to proceed with recall elections.
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at New Hampshire store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but one Granite Stater can cash in a significant prize. A winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Winners Corner on Mast Road in Manchester. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, with a Powerball of 5. To...
WCAX
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
thepulseofnh.com
Triple A: Pain At The Pump Keeps Getting Worse For New Hampshire Drivers
The pain at the pump keeps getting worse for New Hampshire drivers following another increase in gas prices. According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is now three-37. That is up eight cents in the past week and is 14 cents more than this time one month ago. Currently, the national average is sitting at three-50 a gallon.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
manchesterinklink.com
‘Our moms are in crisis, here in this state and across the country…the ER cannot be the only option for moms in crisis’
MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Jan. 30 morning hosted a round table discussion with medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health to discuss the Senator’s recent work to expand access to maternal mental health care. They also discussed what additional action Congress can take to support mothers’ physical and mental well-being, as well as what advocates are working for on the state level.
VTDigger
Heat map? Why not just put the criminals in jail?
As usual, the legislators here in Vermont along with the Vermont Public Safety Department continue to mystify me regarding crime in my state. As someone who used to work in Rutland and frequently travels there for services, I can pretty much see what is going on in Rutland with my God-given eyes; I don't need a "public safety dashboard." But hey, dashboards are the newest fad in displaying information and Vermont, being the leading state (in my opinion) in introducing "the latest and the greatest" of everything related to crime (no cash bail, restorative justice, community policing, to name a few) and has hopped on the bandwagon with this heat map.
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man deemed as violent habitual offender recently granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man who has been deemed a habitual offender has recently been granted parole with conditions. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 29, 2003, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Marcus Perry was convicted of armed burglary, armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Following these guilty verdicts and after a jury-waived trial, Perry was convicted of being a habitual offender and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for armed burglary as a habitual offender. Additionally, he was sentenced to 20 years for armed assault with intent to murder as a habitual offender and 10 years for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon as a habitual offender.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire university, business leaders call for more funding to build workforce
MANCHESTER, N.H. — University presidents and New Hampshire business leaders came together Tuesday to encourage lawmakers to increase funding for public education. The education and business leaders called for strengthening the partnerships with New Hampshire employers and increase funding for student aid, while also extending the five-year tuition freeze.
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out that his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
Comments / 5