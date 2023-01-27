ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
ClickOnDetroit.com

FBI used photos, videos to charge Michigan couple in US Capitol attack

More than two years later, investigators are still tracking down and charging people from Michigan believed to have taken part in the Jan. 6 attacks on the United States Capitol. The latest was a boyfriend and girlfriend who claimed they’d been on vacation somewhere other than Washington, D.C. It...
ClickOnDetroit.com

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON – The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe...
