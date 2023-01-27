ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biggest Catch: Fishermen Reeled In With Fanciful Lures

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzQU3_0kTbAPFM00
Twelve year old Jack Heider visited one of the vendors to replace an eye on his fishing rod. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

LACEY – Frigid temperatures might seem the time for most anglers to take a break from seeking out their biggest catch. However, hundreds of fishing enthusiasts seemed to fall “hook, line and sinker” at a flea market sponsored by Lacey Township High School’s Fishing Club.

Jeremy Muermann, who teaches digital media production at the high school, leads 42 student members of the high school club. Muermann’s parents own a blue claw crab business and he’s been around fishing his entire life.

“I started the club here so that kids who don’t participate in baseball or basketball or other major sports training would have something to do,” said Muermann. “The money we make with the flea market is used to bring the kids out on charter boats and take trips.”

Muermann said the club members enjoy the opportunity to venture out to places like Pequest Trout Hatchery and the Atlantic City Boat Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoUCn_0kTbAPFM00
Hundreds of anglers shopped at the fishing flea market. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

Lacey High School Junior Danny Giber said he thinks one of the best parts of the fishing club includes going out fishing at discounted rates. In fact, Danny’s best catch came when he was out on a trip as part of the club.

“I caught a 40 pound striper last spring,” said Danny. “We were out on the Raritan Bay.”

Those who attended the 13th annual event in Lacey came from as far away as Tennessee, although many appeared local to Ocean County. The mix included those who enjoyed both freshwater and saltwater fishing.

At least 45 vendors set up their wares for display in the high school gym. Those who combed the aisles all seemed to have something special in mind to add to their tackle boxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAoCS_0kTbAPFM00
Lacey HS Fishing Club Advisor Jeremy Muermann and HS Junior Danny Giber said proceeds from the flea market go to assorted club trips. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

Fanciful lures, distinctive rods, and nautical gear of all types drew anglers near. Some examined molds for fishing weights, ready to add lead to make their own sinkers. Those whose interest was more boating-oriented had a chance to speak with experts and also obtain information about obtaining their captain’s licenses.

Decked out in full camouflage regalia, 12-year-old Jack Heider from Toms River stood by his father and friend as he visited one of the vendors. Jack was looking to replace an eye on his fishing rod.

“I like freshwater fishing the best,” said Jack. “The biggest fish I ever caught was a bass.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2darzH_0kTbAPFM00
Photo by Stephanie Faughnan

The parking lot outside spoke volumes as to the popularity of Lacey’s Fishing Flea Market. Just like any sporting event, visitors had to cruise around to find spaces.

Anchors aweigh can’t come soon enough for those eager to use their new purchases.

Comments / 0

 

