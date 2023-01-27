The Red Hill Junior High 7th Grade Basketball Salukis saw their season come to an end Monday night. They lost in the Sectional 6 game at Paris Mayo Middle School to Teutopolis 39-21. The Salukis led 7-4 after one quarter, but fell behind 13-10 at the half. T-town began to pull away in the second half and led 29-16 after three quarters enroute to the win. The Salukis were led by Brayden Carie with 11 points. Congratulations to head coach Kameron Vinsel and his young men on an outstanding season. They were 17-4 on the season and won the Region 11 title. Teutopolis is now 23-1 and will play Saturday in the Class 3A 7th grade state finals at El Paso-Gridley High School at 1 p.m. against South Holland McKinley.

BRIDGEPORT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO