7TH GRADE SALUKIS LOSE SECTIONAL
The Red Hill Junior High 7th Grade Basketball Salukis saw their season come to an end Monday night. They lost in the Sectional 6 game at Paris Mayo Middle School to Teutopolis 39-21. The Salukis led 7-4 after one quarter, but fell behind 13-10 at the half. T-town began to pull away in the second half and led 29-16 after three quarters enroute to the win. The Salukis were led by Brayden Carie with 11 points. Congratulations to head coach Kameron Vinsel and his young men on an outstanding season. They were 17-4 on the season and won the Region 11 title. Teutopolis is now 23-1 and will play Saturday in the Class 3A 7th grade state finals at El Paso-Gridley High School at 1 p.m. against South Holland McKinley.
BRAVES WIN AT 8TH GRADE REGIONAL
The 3rd seeded Parkview 8th Grade Basketball Braves won a Lawrence County battle Saturday in opening round play of the IESA Class 8-3A Regional 11 Tournament at Toledo Cumberland. They won over the 6th seeded Red Hill Junior High Salukis 46-19. Bobby Duffy had 17 and Blayton Gossett 10 to lead the Braves to the win. Parkview will now meet Robinson Nuttall in the semi-finals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Robinson defeated Marshall 46-8 Saturday. The first semi-final Wednesday has top seeded Toledo Cumberland against 5th seeded Newton Jasper County. Newton beat Paris Mayo 45-29 in action Saturday.
LVILLE 5TH/6TH SWEPT
The Lawrenceville 5th and 6th grade basketball teams were swept Monday by Vincennes Rivet. The 5th grade lost 50-29 with Paxton Gher scoring 21 points and the 6th grade dropped a 48-10 decision to Rivet. They are scheduled to face New Hebron in their next action at LHS.
LVILLE 3RD AT SUMNER 6TH GRADE TOURNEY
Lawrenceville finished 3rd in the 6th grade boys basketball tournament held at the Sumner Attendence Center. They defeated St Joe 47-26 Saturday behind Paxton Gher with 18 points and Matthew Ramirez with 13.
