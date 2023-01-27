Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
KMOV
New hire in detective unit credited for Jefferson County’s high stolen vehicle recovery rate
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Car thefts have increased across the region. But, one county is reporting a massive crackdown on the crime plaguing the greater St. Louis area. Kevin Moore is a lifelong Jefferson County resident. He and his wife live off Seckman Road in Imperial. “I’ve had things stolen...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County considering a recreational marijuana tax?
(Hillsboro) The topic of a countywide sales tax on recreational marijuana could be discussed at an upcoming work session by the Jefferson County Council. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says there are several things to consider when making a decision such as this. Gannon says if the council decides to...
mymoinfo.com
First female Eagle Scout in the River Trails District
(Jefferson County) The River Trails Eagle Board is welcoming its first ever female Eagle Scout to the River Trails District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Aaron Bishop is the Advancement Chairman for the River Trails District. He says the Eagle Scout is...
mymoinfo.com
St. Paul School Auction Planning Underway
(Farmington) Planning is officially underway for this years St. Paul Lutheran School dinner and auction in Farmington. The theme this year is A Night on Broadway. Tanya Thomas is one of the people organizing this years event. She tell us how they’ll use the money they make this year.
DEA: Fentanyl theft goes beyond one hospital
The Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis says the story we brought you last week about thousands of doses of narcotics missing from SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton is part of a larger problem.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
myleaderpaper.com
Love’s gets permission, with conditions, to build Herculaneum truck stop
After a new traffic study is completed, it looks like the Love’s Travel Stops will proceed with its plans to build a truck stop on a 28-acre site west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way in Herculaneum. City Administrator Jim Kasten said he believes the...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office detective bureau investigating stealing cases in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stealing case that occurred in the 8100 block of South Industrial Drive in the Cedar Hill area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell say the incident happened on January 17th at the Cedar Hill Game Room. My...
stljewishlight.org
Anti-Israel display at Parkway elementary school sparks outrage
An anti-Israel display at an “International Night” at a Parkway elementary school Thursday evening sparked outrage among some of the 500 children and their parents who attended, including several who are Jewish. In a letter sent to families and faculty at Highcroft Ridge Elementary School in Chesterfield on...
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
mymoinfo.com
New Parks & Rec Director Hard At Work in Park Hills
(Park Hills) The new Park Hills Parks and Recreation director introduced himself to the city council and other city leaders last week. Matt Barton of Bonne Terre takes the director’s position and he’s already hard at work. Barton’s preparing for activities when the weather warms up in the...
mymoinfo.com
First Madison County Chamber of Commerce Meeting of 2023 Is Thursday
(Fredericktown) The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will have it’s first meeting of 2023 Thursday in Fredericktown. Tessa Rehkop has just been hired as executive director for the chamber. She says the meeting should really be interesting. Thursday’s Madison County Chamber of Commerce luncheon will begin at 11:30 at...
mymoinfo.com
Work on Horine Road train trestle pushed back to February
(Festus) The scheduled work to renovate and improve the train trestle on Horine Road in Festus has been pushed back to next month. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says with so many pieces and entities involved it was difficult for the railroad to schedule all of them at once. Camp...
kfmo.com
Pedestrian Hit in Washington County
(Washington County MO) A Mineral Point woman, Amanda S. Kean, is suffering serious injuries after she was struck by an SUV Saturday evening just before 6 o'clock in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports Kean was walking east in the westbound lanes of Old Highway 8 when she was struck by an SUV driven west by 47 year old Tanya A. Wood of Mineral Point. Kean was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Wood was not injured.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office crime numbers and trends from 2022
(Hillsboro) Some of the crime numbers for 2022 have been counted and released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is in charge of Platoon 2 with the sheriff’s office. He says vehicle thefts are actually down a bit from 2021. In 2022 detectives saw a...
myleaderpaper.com
Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night
An eyewitness said the scene was a “disaster”
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Wednesday, 2/1/23
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
Comments / 0