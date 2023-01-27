ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, MO

mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County considering a recreational marijuana tax?

(Hillsboro) The topic of a countywide sales tax on recreational marijuana could be discussed at an upcoming work session by the Jefferson County Council. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says there are several things to consider when making a decision such as this. Gannon says if the council decides to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

First female Eagle Scout in the River Trails District

(Jefferson County) The River Trails Eagle Board is welcoming its first ever female Eagle Scout to the River Trails District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Aaron Bishop is the Advancement Chairman for the River Trails District. He says the Eagle Scout is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Paul School Auction Planning Underway

(Farmington) Planning is officially underway for this years St. Paul Lutheran School dinner and auction in Farmington. The theme this year is A Night on Broadway. Tanya Thomas is one of the people organizing this years event. She tell us how they’ll use the money they make this year.
FARMINGTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention

(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
MISSOURI STATE
stljewishlight.org

Anti-Israel display at Parkway elementary school sparks outrage

An anti-Israel display at an “International Night” at a Parkway elementary school Thursday evening sparked outrage among some of the 500 children and their parents who attended, including several who are Jewish. In a letter sent to families and faculty at Highcroft Ridge Elementary School in Chesterfield on...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

New Parks & Rec Director Hard At Work in Park Hills

(Park Hills) The new Park Hills Parks and Recreation director introduced himself to the city council and other city leaders last week. Matt Barton of Bonne Terre takes the director’s position and he’s already hard at work. Barton’s preparing for activities when the weather warms up in the...
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

First Madison County Chamber of Commerce Meeting of 2023 Is Thursday

(Fredericktown) The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will have it’s first meeting of 2023 Thursday in Fredericktown. Tessa Rehkop has just been hired as executive director for the chamber. She says the meeting should really be interesting. Thursday’s Madison County Chamber of Commerce luncheon will begin at 11:30 at...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Work on Horine Road train trestle pushed back to February

(Festus) The scheduled work to renovate and improve the train trestle on Horine Road in Festus has been pushed back to next month. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says with so many pieces and entities involved it was difficult for the railroad to schedule all of them at once. Camp...
FESTUS, MO
kfmo.com

Pedestrian Hit in Washington County

(Washington County MO) A Mineral Point woman, Amanda S. Kean, is suffering serious injuries after she was struck by an SUV Saturday evening just before 6 o'clock in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports Kean was walking east in the westbound lanes of Old Highway 8 when she was struck by an SUV driven west by 47 year old Tanya A. Wood of Mineral Point. Kean was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Wood was not injured.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Vehicles broken into, money stolen in three Fenton-area subdivisions

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in the Samara Estates, Winter Garden and Winter Lake subdivisions off Old Hwy. 141 just south of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Vehicles belonging to at least 13 people were broken into during the thefts, which occurred early Jan. 19.
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

J-98 Trading Post Numbers Wednesday, 2/1/23

(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
BONNE TERRE, MO

