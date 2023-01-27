(Washington County MO) A Mineral Point woman, Amanda S. Kean, is suffering serious injuries after she was struck by an SUV Saturday evening just before 6 o'clock in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports Kean was walking east in the westbound lanes of Old Highway 8 when she was struck by an SUV driven west by 47 year old Tanya A. Wood of Mineral Point. Kean was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Wood was not injured.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO