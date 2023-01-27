Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Community health forum set in March
A community health forum entitled Our Health Matters will be held March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 400 building of Halifax Community College. Organizers are inviting the citizens of the Roanoke Valley to join the conversation in creating a healthy community. The doors open at 9...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County welcomes Dr. Pratt as new superintendent
AHOSKIE – Hertford County Schools’ new leader is all for working together to ensure student success. A ‘meet and greet’ event was held at Ahoskie Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 26 to officially welcome Dr. Jesse Pratt as he steps into the role of the district’s superintendent. Parents, teachers, staff, and community members attended the event to have a chance to talk one-on-one with Dr. Pratt, who began his new job earlier this month.
rrspin.com
Henry 'Jocko' Eugene Clay Jr.
Henry “Jocko” Eugene Clay, Jr., 38, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Wilmington, NC. Henry was born in Halifax County on December 10, 1984, to Henry Eugene Clay, Sr. and Rebecca Starke Clay. He was preceded in death by his son, Jaxson Ryder Clay and his mother Brittany LaBonte.
rrspin.com
RVSDA church sets second clothing giveaway
The Roanoke Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church will have a second clothing and shoes giveaway Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The church is located at 1373 Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries
Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
rrspin.com
Heist Saturday in RR now the fifth since Jan. 13
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating a second armed robbery and the fifth overall in Halifax County Since January 13. The latest heist occurred Saturday night shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Family Dollar on Highway 158. Chief Bobby Martin said he believes this robbery could be related to the others which...
rrspin.com
RR man wanted in Store Next Door, Family Dollar heists
A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted in two of the recent strings of armed robberies in the city limits and county. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said investigators believe that Mahkhi Bynum, 21, may be involved in the other armed robberies that the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
The benefits millions of Americans received during the pandemic will soon come to an end. After nearly 3 years, the COVID-19 state of emergency will soon be ending. President Biden announced Monday he intends to stop it in may, which will impact benefits for millions of Americans, including folks here in the East.
wcti12.com
Some customers frustrated, seeking more transparency from Greenville Utilities Commission
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — It's that time of the year where people are using more natural gas to heat their homes through the cold winter months. While more expensive utility bills are expected, some people said they're paying more than ever before. Deborah Ward and Laura Hostelley said they're...
rrspin.com
Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise
A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
13-year-old arrested for threats made against multiple schools in Wayne County
A 13-year-old was arrested for making threats of violence against multiple schools in Wayne County Tuesday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, investigators linked Instagram posts to the 13-year-old after being made aware of the posts by officials in the school system. The 13-year-old was arrested and charged on...
WITN
Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 13-year-old and charged the individual for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne...
13-year-old arrested in connection with Wayne County Schools threat
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a school threat that was posted on social media.
Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds
A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Sheetz bomb threat; blotter entries
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 4 p.m officers responded to Sheetz after the store received a bomb threat. The caller said they planted a bomb in the men’s room. Police, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire...
