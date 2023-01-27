ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Watch: Ohio Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game

By Justin Dennis
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS , Ohio (WJW) — Police officers from four separate agencies broke up a massive student brawl following a Tuesday night basketball game.

Cleveland Heights police officers working security for the basketball game between Cleveland Heights High School and Garfield Heights High School reported a “large fight of at least 50 students” just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot on Cleveland Heights High School’s west side.

Cleveland rapper indicted on human trafficking charges

“As more fights erupted,” officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights , University Heights and South Euclid .

One officer was struck in the face and another was punched by a suspect who got away, according to the release. Neither officer was seriously injured.

Two students were injured. One 19-year-old man was treated at the scene for a face injury. Another 19-year-old was taken by ambulance to a hospital for face and knee injuries.

Police: Uber driver carjacked by passenger with gun

No arrests have been made. Cleveland Heights police continue to investigate.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District sent a statement to FOX 8 on Wednesday:

We appreciate the support of local law enforcement during large-scale events that attract many spectators from across the area. The District is investigating to determine if our students were involved in the incident that [occurred] in the parking lot after the game last night. We will continue working with our security staff and law enforcement to provide appropriate safety measures at our school events.

Superintendent Liz Kirby

FOX 8 has also reached out to Garfield Heights City Schools for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 5

Guest
4d ago

Isn’t this same group who started crap with football ??? Then those schools need to be fined and suspended from sports activities…

Reply
4
Michael Harvey
3d ago

The police should use greater force and tools where this goes on. This anti social nonsense cannot continue.

Reply
3
 

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

