Images: Schenectady Soup Stroll prep for Saturday (8 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady’s annual Soup Stroll is set for Saturday in Schenectady, with a record 34 restaurants participating.

Among those doing prep work this week ahead of the event were SUNY Schenectady Adjunct Professor Gio Lontoc and culinary students as they prepared a Tokyo-style Shoyu Ramen for the stroll.

Photos from our Erica Miller

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Categories: Food, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County