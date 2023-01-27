ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'hara Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Methacton’s Kropp reaches 1,000 career points; Spring-Ford wins big, 60-35

ROYERSFORD >> There was a lot more than usual going on when Spring-Ford hosted Methacton in a Pioneer Athletic Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday night. In addition to the contest having league playoff seeding and Liberty Division championship implications and the Rams wanting to gain a bit of revenge after losing to the Warriors earlier in the season, there were also two players within range of reaching the 1,000-point mark for their careers.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Eyeing post-season berths, Rustin blasts Great Valley

WESTTOWN >> Locked in a season-long battle to earn a berth in the four-team Ches-Mont and District 1 5A boys’ basketball tournaments, West Chester Rustin is playing like a team fighting for its postseason life. After handing Unionville its first Ches-Mont American defeat last week, the Golden Knights pummeled...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Owen J. Roberts teams top Spring-Ford in battle of unbeatens; Gutshall sets Ursinus pool record

COLLEGEVILLE >> The marquee matchup between Owen J. Roberts and Spring-Ford has become a staple for the Pioneer Athletic Conference swim scene. The annual clash of the titans — both unbeaten at 9-0, boys and girls alike — took place at Ursinus College on Monday. The Wildcats took the meet, 95-75 for the girls and 91-79 for the boys, to hand the Rams their first losses of the season in a winner-take-all for the PAC crown.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy