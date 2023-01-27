Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
FedEx cutting 10% of senior jobs as delivery giant faces slowing demand
FedEx on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by more than 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said. Shares in FedEx rose 3.4% to $200.52 as investors applauded the move, which signals progress on the company’s plan to slash expenses by $3.7 billion this year. FedEx informed employees about the senior-level layoffs in a memo, which did not say how many positions would be affected. The company’s overall workforce reductions account for a little over 2% of FedEx’s 547,000 full-time and part-time workers reported for the year ended May 2022. “Unfortunately,...
