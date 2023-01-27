Columbus Zoo offers ‘penguin-tine’ gift idea for Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and an Ohio zoo is offering unique gift ideas that you can receive — from a penguin.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering ‘ penguin-tines ‘ for Valentine’s Day.

You are able to purchase a penguin video message, which will show a penguin at the zoo receiving a heart that represents your love for the person the video is going to, according to a social media post on the zoo’s website.

Penguin-tines (Courtesy: Amanda Carberry, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

The “lovebirds” will get to keep the heart and add it to their nest. The cost is $50 for the Valentine’s Day-themed video.

If you are wanting a personalized heart video message, it will cost you an additional $15. With the personalized gift version, you will be able to add a name and a personalized short, but sweet message.

Penguins are vulnerable animals and the videos will help support the animals, the zoo says.

The lovely messages are only available for a short time, so the zoo encourages those interested to purchase by Friday, Feb. 10 to make sure the videos are delivered by Valentine’s Day.

