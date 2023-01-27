ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Zoo offers ‘penguin-tine’ gift idea for Valentine’s Day

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and an Ohio zoo is offering unique gift ideas that you can receive — from a penguin.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering ‘ penguin-tines ‘ for Valentine’s Day.

You are able to purchase a penguin video message, which will show a penguin at the zoo receiving a heart that represents your love for the person the video is going to, according to a social media post on the zoo’s website.

Penguin-tines (Courtesy: Amanda Carberry, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

The “lovebirds” will get to keep the heart and add it to their nest. The cost is $50 for the Valentine’s Day-themed video.

If you are wanting a personalized heart video message, it will cost you an additional $15. With the personalized gift version, you will be able to add a name and a personalized short, but sweet message.

Penguins are vulnerable animals and the videos will help support the animals, the zoo says.

The lovely messages are only available for a short time, so the zoo encourages those interested to purchase by Friday, Feb. 10 to make sure the videos are delivered by Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

