“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE Aside from having his mother's eyes, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia isn't immediately recognizable as the son of actress Priscilla Presley, the 77-year-old ex-wife of Elvis. "A lot of people know about me," the musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "But they don't know me." Though he remained largely out of the spotlight growing up, Navarone, 35, says his lineage...
“Love to Love You, Donna Summer,” a docu biopic of the iconic disco singer, has been added to the lineup of Berlinale Special. Directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Music by Prudence”) and Brooklyn Sudano, the film weaves rich archive of unpublished extracts, home video, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio and other recordings spanning Summer’s life.
Lisa Loring, the former child star who portrayed Wednesday on the original “The Addams Family” series, has died, a friend announced. She was 64. The actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” and was on life support for three days, the friend, Laurie Jacobson, wrote late Sunday on Facebook.
New Bay Area music festival announced, curated by LCD Soundsystem and more
The outdoor three-day event aims to be an alternative to multi-stage festivals.
