Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
Holmdel Man Arrested and Charged After Lengthy Standoff
FREEHOLD – A barricaded subject who was armed and engaged in a lengthy standoff with police has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Sunday. Brian Piscopo, 46, of Holmdel, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Restraint, Unlawful Possession of...
Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend
SEA BRIGHT, NJ – A Sea Bright police officer has been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly committing a series of crimes against his ex-girlfriend. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Erich A. Bennett, 46, a resident of Sea Bright, was charged with multiple crimes, including cyber harassment, stalking, making terroristic threats and official misconduct. Santiago said Bennett and the victim, an adult female, were in a brief dating relationship that the victim ended in late November. “On Monday, December 5, Bennett showed up unannounced to the woman’s residence and threatened her with physical harm, prompting The post Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel Draws Dozens of Law Enforcement
HOLMDEL, NJ - Law enforcement from as far as Long Branch and Neptune and Keyport and Atlantic Highlands have swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel with a report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. Area has been blocked off and evacuated and should be avoided. No other information has been released.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Driver charged in alleged drunken SI crash that killed pregnant woman
An alleged drunk driver has been charged with manslaughter after a 23-year-old pregnant woman was thrown from the car that slammed into a utility pole on Staten Island early Saturday.
UPDATE: Hopatcong Borough police find suspect in alleged child luring incident, say no longer a safety concern
UPDATE (1/28/23): Police located the suspect vehicle and its driver. “We’re happy to announce there is no longer a safety concern. Like all the residents in this town, the safety of everyone’s children is our top priority,” police said. “We truly want to thank all of the...
Men Sentenced To 35 Years In State Prison For Shooting Death Of 17-Year Old In Jersey City
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Honorable Angelo Servidio, J.S.C., sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in Jersey City.
Shoplifters struck cop with car in Target parking lot before fleeing, cops say
A duo of shoplifters attempting to evade police at a Target store Wednesday night assaulted one officer and struck another with their vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said. Officers responded to a shoplifting incident at 6:30 p.m. at the store on Springfield Avenue in Union, Police Director Christopher Donnelly...
5-Year-Old Child Found Shivering In PJs On Busy Hasbrouck Heights Street Corner
A child in her pajamas was found alone and shivering on a busy Hasbrouck Heights street corner Friday morning, authorities said.Officers responding to multiple calls on Jan. 27 found the unaccompanied 5-year-old at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John…
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Shoplifter who attacked CVS employees, cops with stolen metal lock arrested
An unidentified shoplifter was arrested at an Upper East Side CVS on Tuesday for attacking employees and police with a metal padlock, according to the NYPD.
Woman Severely Injured During 'Senseless' Robbery By Stamford Teen, Police Say
A Stamford teen has been charged with allegedly severely injuring a woman during a robbery as she was leaving work. Roberto Carlos Herrera-Aleman, age 18, was charged on Thursday, Jan. 26, with robbery in connection with the Wednesday, Jan. 11 incident in the area of 201 Broad St., near Ferguson Library, said Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin.
Cocaine, heroin found during traffic stop in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was taken into custody last week after drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly found during a traffic stop in Mount Olive Township. On Jan. 21, an officer observed a black GMC SUV with a brake light out and fail...
One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting
A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say
A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say. Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
