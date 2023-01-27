ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Bright, NJ

mcponj.org

Holmdel Man Arrested and Charged After Lengthy Standoff

FREEHOLD – A barricaded subject who was armed and engaged in a lengthy standoff with police has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Sunday. Brian Piscopo, 46, of Holmdel, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Restraint, Unlawful Possession of...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend

SEA BRIGHT, NJ – A Sea Bright police officer has been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly committing a series of crimes against his ex-girlfriend. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Erich A. Bennett, 46, a resident of Sea Bright, was charged with multiple crimes, including cyber harassment, stalking, making terroristic threats and official misconduct. Santiago said Bennett and the victim, an adult female, were in a brief dating relationship that the victim ended in late November. “On Monday, December 5, Bennett showed up unannounced to the woman’s residence and threatened her with physical harm, prompting The post Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Stole Check From Chesco Mailbox, Cops Say

A Garden State woman is wanted in Chester County for forging a check, authorities say. Jada M. Collins, a 21-year-old Linden, New Jersey resident, is accused of stealing a check from the mailbox of a business in East Goshen, police said in a statement. Investigators believe Collins swiped a check from the business' mailbox and altered it to read $13,000, and then deposited that amount in her own account.
LINDEN, NJ

