SEA BRIGHT, NJ – A Sea Bright police officer has been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly committing a series of crimes against his ex-girlfriend. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Erich A. Bennett, 46, a resident of Sea Bright, was charged with multiple crimes, including cyber harassment, stalking, making terroristic threats and official misconduct. Santiago said Bennett and the victim, an adult female, were in a brief dating relationship that the victim ended in late November. “On Monday, December 5, Bennett showed up unannounced to the woman’s residence and threatened her with physical harm, prompting The post Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.

SEA BRIGHT, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO