Sartell, MN

knsiradio.com

Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance

(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing man found dead in Motley, no foul play suspected

MOTLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in Morrison County are investigating after a missing man was found dead over the weekend.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Jorge Sandoval Jr., 33, was reported missing on Saturday and was later located deceased in Motley. His body was discovered in a ditch near the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East. No foul play is suspected and there are no public safety concerns at this time, the sheriff's office said. The death is under investigation. 
MOTLEY, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead

A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
SARTELL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified

(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Six arrested, half-pound of meth seized in Kandiyohi and Sterns County drug raids

Six people were arrested and half-a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday in an ongoing drug investigation in Kandiyohi and Sterns Counties. On Jan. 30, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. These search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Six People Arrested in Meth Bust

STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hutchinson Police: Driver arrested after leading officers in pursuit, striking squad car

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night following a police pursuit that ended when he allegedly backed into a squad car and his truck caught fire.Hutchinson police say they responded to a driving complaint shortly before 9 p.m. near Highway 15 South. A driver in a Ford F-350 had nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, the complaint said.Police found the driver near the 1300 block of Highway 15 South and initiated a traffic stop, but he evaded the police. During the pursuit, he struck an occupied parked car, police say.Eventually the driver veered into a snowbank, and while trying to get out, struck a squad car twice. His car caught fire, and officers approached the car, ordering him to get out. The man refused, and police say they forcibly removed him.The driver, who is from Brownton, was taken to Hutchinson Health to be evaluated for injures. He was then taken to the McLeod County Jail.
HUTCHINSON, MN
boreal.org

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

WINSTED, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
willmarradio.com

Slick roads cause many crashes, some with serious injuries

(Willmar MN-) Emergency crews and law enforcement were kept busy all day Friday responding to many crashes, and vehicles sliding off slick roads. Three people were hurt in a crash just northeast of Clara City at 10:53 a.m. A truck driven by 28-year-old Henri Palazios of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 23 and tried to pass another vehicle. Palazios lost control of the truck, which spun out into the path of an oncoming car driven by 20-year-old Meryl Kuechle of Eden Valley. Kuechle and Palazios were taken Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Marlon Luno of Montevideo was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population

MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels

During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...
voiceofalexandria.com

After bitterly cold air, warmer weather headed our way for the weekend

(Undated)--After being in the deep freeze for the past several days, finally some warmer weather is heading our way. Temperatures in the Alexandria area could reach the mid to upper 20s by the weekend and into the lower 30s by Monday. The National Weather Service says dry weather continues for...

