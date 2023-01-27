ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Sets Record at $700,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot since the inception of the game has reached an estimated $700,000 for the drawing tomorrow night, Feb. 2. The previous Mississippi Match 5 record jackpot of $665,000 was hit in July 2021 and was split between two winning...
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Rises to $655,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lottery officials have increased the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to $655,000 ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 31, drawing, nearing the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $665,000 which was hit in July 2021. The drawing tomorrow will be the 22nd drawing since it was last hit on Dec. 10, 2022.
Visit Leatha’s For The Best BBQ In Mississippi

A good BBQ joint can turn your whole day around. While there are plenty of incredible BBQ restaurants peppered around the Magnolia State, there’s one that’s got a bit of an edge. This family-run spot has folks driving from all across the country to get a plate, which definitely puts it in the top tier of best BBQ in Mississippi. Roll up your sleeves…
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
Mississippi Skies: Ice, falling temps, and plenty of rain expected across the state

As the old joke says, today is a “full coverage insurance day” on Mississippi’s highways. From icing in northern Mississippi to rain across the state to dense fog in the southern region, it’s certainly a day to be cautious driving no matter where in the state. If you’re traveling anywhere north or west of Mississippi, be sure to check road conditions. Mississippi is only getting the edge of the ice storm this time, but many of our neighbors face a crippling ice storm. Expect possible road closures and airline cancellations in Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, and other places in the wider region.
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
Monroe County graduation rates outpace state average

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The class of 2022 had a record-high graduation rate in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 88.9% of students received their diplomas. In Monroe County, graduation rates outpaced the state average. With a collective 90.5% graduation rate, county schools Hamilton, Hatley, and...
Gov. Reeves claims ‘best year in state history.’ His 2023 challenger says he’s moved state in ‘wrong direction’

Gov. Reeves claims ‘best year in state history.’ His 2023 challenger says he’s moved state in ‘wrong direction’. The opening salvos of the 2023 governor’s race were fired on Monday as Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his annual State of the State address and his opponent Brandon Presley offered the Democratic Party’s response.
