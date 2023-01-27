Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Makes Glaring Change After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Exits
Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exits from Good Morning America, the show has made a notable change to the program that they formerly hosted together. According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach's names have been scrubbed from the show's intro. It's not a completely surprising move given that the two anchors, who sparked controversy in late 2022 for allegedly engaging in a romantic affair, were fired from the show.
SFGate
A ‘Bit of Light Can Go a Long Way:’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Feeling Introspective In Gap Campaign Filmed Before His Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Shortly before his death in December, Stephen “tWitch” Boss was hamming it up for the cameras as part of a new campaign for Gap. Now, the finished product has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into one of Boss’ final days doing what he loved: dancing.
SFGate
Donna Summer Documentary, Disney Animation Celebration Complete Berlinale Special Lineup
“Love to Love You, Donna Summer,” a docu biopic of the iconic disco singer, has been added to the lineup of Berlinale Special. Directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Music by Prudence”) and Brooklyn Sudano, the film weaves rich archive of unpublished extracts, home video, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio and other recordings spanning Summer’s life.
