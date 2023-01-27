Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” turned the heads of millions. The pop singer’s latest single became one of the most popular songs of 2023, and the year just started! But after many conspiracy theories popped up about their relationship, one that took the internet by storm was that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the...

12 DAYS AGO