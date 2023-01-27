ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Man crushed to death under outdoor urinal in London

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3EAS_0kTb8LQH00

A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy