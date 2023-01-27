Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koxe.com
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
koxe.com
Farris Holcomb, 83, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Farris Holcomb, 83 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Maureen Steward Davidson Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Maureen Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Care Center in San Angelo. The family will host a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Ellison officiating. Assisting will be J.D. Steward and Rex Stephenson. Interment will follow in the Rockwood Cemetery.
koxe.com
Clydale Hampton
Clydale Hampton passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 2, 2023. Chapel service will be at the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, 2:00 PM,...
koxe.com
Linda Beth Head, 79
Linda Beth Head, 79, passed away on January 22nd, 2023. Linda was born May 27th, 1943, in Rogers, Texas. In her early childhood years, she lived in Rosebud, Texas, and later her family moved to Houston where she graduated John H. Reagan High School. While in Houston she worked for the State and met her future husband, Robert, who she married on February 7, 1970. While living in Houston they were blessed with two children, Kerri and Michael. In the early 1980’s Linda, her husband, and her children moved to Durango, CO to experience the outdoors and the beauty of living near the mountains.
koxe.com
Updated Cancellations and Delays
Sticks BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brookesmith ISD parent and resource fair has been canceled. The Early Visitors and Event Center will be closed. Early City Hall will be closed. Brady City Hall will be closed. Brownwood...
koxe.com
Donald Kiesling, 68, of Brady
Donald Kiesling, age 68, of Brady, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
koxe.com
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD and HPU to Remain Closed Thursday
From Brownwood ISD – With no improvement expected overnight in travel conditions, Brownwood ISD will be closed Thursday, February 2, 2023. From Howard Payne University – Howard Payne University has announced the closure of its Brownwood campus on Thursday, February 2nd, due to continued freezing temperatures and inclement weather. All on-campus classes are canceled and university offices will be closed. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Friday, February 3rd.
koxe.com
First Responders Stay Busy With Icy Wrecks
The icy roads have kept law enforcement, fire department and ambulance personnel busy. Since early Tuesday morning, all agencies have combined to answer 32 calls for service to traffic accidents, some large, some small. There was a four-vehicle accident on Coggin Avenue this morning (Wed). As the vehicles traveled up...
koxe.com
Brownwood United Supermarkets location alters hours due to winter weather
BROWNWOOD, Texas — On Wednesday, February 1, the United Supermarkets in Brownwood will once again close at 8:00 p.m., as road conditions remain hazardous. The store will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. The United Express fuel center will also close at 8:00 p.m., while fuel pumps...
koxe.com
Friday is Deadline for Registration in Brownwood Girls Softball Association
Brownwood Girls Softball Association has been extended through Feb. 3. The registration fee is $60 per child and $25 per additional child. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations:. Hibbett Sports – 523 West Commerce. Citizens National Bank – 1...
koxe.com
Updated Sports Schedules
Winter weather has caused postponements of numerous high school and college sporting events this week. As we receive information, we will add to the list below as games are rescheduled. Brownwood Lady Lion and Lion district basketball games against Graham have officially been moved to Saturday in Graham at 1:00...
koxe.com
Art Center Celebrates Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, the Brownwood Art Association is proud to present Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award. This exhibition was organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) in Abilene, Texas, and features 34 framed digital print reproductions of award-winning illustrations. The books that featured the illustrations will also be on display.
koxe.com
City of Brownwood to delay opening for non-emergency facilities
Due to forecasted precipitation and freezing temperatures over the next 24 hours, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operations. Depending on weather conditions over the next 24 hours, additional closures or delays may be announced for Wednesday, February 1st. All emergency services will operate as usual. The following adjustments are announced for Tuesday, January 31st.
koxe.com
HPU announces Tuesday campus closure due to inclement weather
BROWNWOOD – January 30, 2023 – Howard Payne University has announced the closure of its Brownwood campus on Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to anticipated inclement weather. All on-campus classes are canceled and university offices will be closed. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
koxe.com
Travel Strongly Discouraged Due to Winter Weather
BROWNWOOD – The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has treated Interstate-20, most US and State Highways, bridges, and overpasses due to expected wintry precipitation and deterioration of travel conditions today through Wednesday. Crews continue to monitor and retreat roadways. According to the National Weather Service (NWS),...
koxe.com
Winter Storm WARNING Noon Monday – 9:00 am Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Brown and all surrounding counties in the KOXE listening area from Noon today (Monday) through 9:00 am Wednesday. An ice storm is forecast to materialize starting slowly today with light precipitation and worsening tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The official statement from the National Weather Service is below.
koxe.com
Winter Advisory, Winter Storm Watch Issued for Area
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Brown County and West Central Texas from 3:00 am Monday to 12:00 Noon on Monday. This means wintry precipitation that falls may cause icy spots, primarily on bridges and overpasses. The first round of precipitation will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning. Taking the place of the Winter Weather Advisory at 12:00 Noon on Monday will be a Winter Storm Watch which will last through Wednesday morning. Heavier and more widespread precipitation is expected to develop Monday night and continue into Wednesday morning. More significant impacts from the freezing rain and sleet, with accumulations on roads, trees and power lines, likely Monday night through Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rain is then expected Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.
koxe.com
Prison Sentence for Man Found Guilty of Online Solicitation of a Minor
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Friday, January 27, 2023, a Brown County jury convicted Justin Wichner, 38, of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Wichner was sentenced to five years’ incarceration in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division and received a $5,000 fine from the jury.
Comments / 0