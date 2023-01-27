Linda Beth Head, 79, passed away on January 22nd, 2023. Linda was born May 27th, 1943, in Rogers, Texas. In her early childhood years, she lived in Rosebud, Texas, and later her family moved to Houston where she graduated John H. Reagan High School. While in Houston she worked for the State and met her future husband, Robert, who she married on February 7, 1970. While living in Houston they were blessed with two children, Kerri and Michael. In the early 1980’s Linda, her husband, and her children moved to Durango, CO to experience the outdoors and the beauty of living near the mountains.

