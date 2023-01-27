Read full article on original website
WBKO
Sports Connection 1-29-23: Jayleigh Steenbergen and Lane Embry
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brian Webb is back with Kaden Gaylord-Day as they break down the latest installment of district rematches around south central Kentucky. Then they talk to Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriots Jayleigh Steenbergen. Later they talk to the head coach of the South Warren Lady Spartans Lane Embry.
WBKO
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
WBKO
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet preparing for tonight’s winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 has been monitoring the winter weather system entering our region tonight. “Our snow and ice team has been monitoring the forecast since early this morning,” said Public Information Office for KYTC Wes Watt. “Later tonight we expect our more western counties to get hit first. As the system moves east then it will go into Warren County and our more eastern counties.”
WBKO
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dollar General to vacate by May for new Justice Center
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County is one step closer to breaking ground on its new Justice Center. In 2020, the state granted Barren County $32 million to build a new Judicial Center. The 50,000-square-foot building will be built in the place of Dollar General and the Glasgow Glass Company...
WBKO
Some slick spots still possible this AM!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some slick spots are still possible over secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, and even sidewalks this morning!. Wednesday looks dry and cold before another weathermaker moves in early Thursday. This could bring us one more round of wintry precip for those close to the KY border, although it will be short-lived. Otherwise, chilly temperatures continue into Thursday.
WBKO
Richardsville Fire Department, others respond to cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a log cabin fire on Pleasant Grove Road on Monday around 1:45 p.m. Richardsville Fire Department and the Smiths Grove Fire Department were called to the fire. “Units first on the scene spoke with the home owner and confirmed there...
WBKO
Bowling Green officials react to Tyre Nichols
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Teens attack worker at Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Three teenagers head attack against Warren Juvenile Center employee. First Post-Covid concert in Scottsville community artists series. Updated: 16 hours ago. Scottsville community artists series hosts first concert since pandemic. First post-COVID...
whopam.com
Hampton Premium Meats moving to new building Feb. 6
Hampton Premium Meats will be moving to its new building right next to its historic location on Pembroke Road on Monday of next week. Owners say the new building will have more options including a grill to serve Hampton Premium Meats products as breakfast and lunch items, which will open a few weeks after the retail store.
wnky.com
Parker-Bennett-Curry celebrates 100th day of school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Elementary students at Parker-Bennett-Curry were looking a little older than usual today. They were celebrating the 100th day of school! A lot of the kids, and staff, dressed up as if they were 100 years old with canes, walkers, wigs and more. The school celebrated the milestone with...
WBKO
Hopkinsville’s historic Alhambra Theater prepares to celebrate 95 years
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville will be celebrating 95 years of entertaining the community this year. Opening on May 28, 1928, the 650-seat theater was created through a partnership between the city and Christian County which still exists to this day. For the past 47...
953wiki.com
Carter Lumber Co. To Invest $8.1 Million, Create 86 Full-Time Jobs With New Warren County Location
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 26, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced leaders at Carter Lumber Co., one of the nation’s largest lumberyard businesses, will expand its presence in Bowling Green with an $8.1 million investment creating 86 quality jobs. The new construction is part of the company’s rebuilding efforts following the devasting tornadoes that impacted much of Western Kentucky in December 2021.
WBKO
WKU Athletics launches fan committee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics announced Wednesday the creation and launch of its first-ever WKU Fan Committee. The athletic department is now accepting applications from Hilltopper and Lady Topper fans to be apart of the inaugural committee that will help shape the fan experience within WKU Athletics. “We...
WBKO
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
WBKO
WRECC preps for possible outages amid winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a majority of the state prepares for incoming icy weather, a local power company is doing the same. Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations for Warren RECC, Kim Phelps, says the center stays prepared for weather like this and has trucks ready to head out.
WBKO
City road crews prepare for winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As overnight temperatures drop, city road crews say that much of their response will need to be reactive rather than proactive. Although snow plows and additional road crews will be ready to act, public works officials do not anticipate that they’ll be necessary. “The...
wcluradio.com
Layla Fay Ladd
Layla Fay Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 30, 2008 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Gregory D. Ladd and Amanda C. Quigley Ladd. Layla attended Glasgow High School where she was in the Art Club. She loved drawing, playing video games, and makeup. Layla also loved animals, especially her parrot, Echo and her dog, Ginger; they were two of her closest friends. She will be loved always and missed by all that knew her.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has now confirmed that the Glasgow Independent Schools student who was transported to the hospital Jan. 27, has died. The student was transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital, following a lockdown of the school. Glasgow Independent School District Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp, said the...
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
