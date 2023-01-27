Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $605,000

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed to $605,000 after no one won the jackpot during Thursday’s drawing.

To win the second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date, a player must match all five numbers, which has not occurred since the December 10, 2022, drawing. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth $665,000, was hit in July 2021.

The jackpot for the Saturday, January 28, Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $572 million, with an estimated cash value of $308.9 million.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.5 million.

