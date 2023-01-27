ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot climbs to $605,000

By Biancca Ball
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed to $605,000 after no one won the jackpot during Thursday’s drawing.

To win the second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date, a player must match all five numbers, which has not occurred since the December 10, 2022, drawing. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth $665,000, was hit in July 2021.

Why have there been so many massive Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots recently?

The jackpot for the Saturday, January 28, Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $572 million, with an estimated cash value of $308.9 million.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.5 million.

