The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
KRQE News 13

Democrats introduce airline passenger protections after Southwest meltdown

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Democratic senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal are introducing two bills to protect airline passengers following the Southwest Airlines meltdown. Lawmakers say 2022 was already a turbulent year for the airline industry as Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) explained, “through October of 2022 the major airlines cancelled...
