FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
CoinDesk
Voyager Creditors Reject Alameda’s Attempt to Recover $446M
Anattempt by defunct crypto trading firm Alameda Research to extract $446 million it made in loan repayments to bankrupt Voyager Digital has been rejected by both the creditors' committee and Voyager itself, according to court filings.
CoinDesk
Achieving Economic Gender Parity With Shelley Zalis
Kamz is joined by Shelley Zalis, also known as "chief troublemaker"!Shelley Zalis is the CEO of The Female Quotient, an equality services company that creates platforms for women and solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gap in the workplace. Through its signature Equality Lounge® at key industry conferences around the globe, Zalis and the FQ are connectors for the largest global community of mission-driven business leaders.
CoinDesk
What's Holding DAOs Back?
In 2021, DAOs broke out of their blockchain confines and spilled out into the real world. Up until that point, most decentralized autonomous organizations stuck to managing financial protocols or stewarding digital assets. Buoyed...
CoinDesk
Doodles 2 NFT Mint Opens, Dooplicators Price Soars on OpenSea
Whimsical non-fungible token (NFT) collection Doodles' mint passes for its latest collection Doodles 2 are getting a pump following its release Tuesday night. According to data from secondary marketplace OpenSea, the Dooplicator collection,...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Celsius Network Accused of Running a Ponzi Scheme
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius...
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Company SIimba Chain Received $30M Funding Increase From US Air Force
Indiana-based blockchain firm Simba Chain, which has worked with the U.S. military on various projects in recent years, has received a $30 million increase in funding. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has granted Simba...
CoinDesk
Web3 Security Firm Hypernative Secures $9M in Seed Funding
Crypto security company Hypernative is emerging from stealth with $9 million in seed funding, the firm said Monday. Boldstart Ventures and IBI Tech Fund led the round, with additional investments from Nexo, Blockdaemon, Borderless,...
CoinDesk
Nic Carter from Castle Island Ventures Backs New Crypto VC Firm
Breed VC, a new crypto-focused firm, has closed fundraising for its first fund and brought in a "considerable portion" of its $20 million target, founder and general partner Jed Breed told CoinDesk during an interview. The fund was backed by prominent crypto investor Nic Carter, Tribe Capital and Shima Capital, among others.
CoinDesk
Artists Weigh In on the Battle Over NFT Creator Royalties
In June 2021, during my first-ever interview with a prominent non-fungible token (NFT) collector, I learned about a Web3 silver bullet. As a freshly self-employed writer who left a salaried media job to pursue a freelance career, scarcity was on my mind.
CoinDesk
Hawks vs. Bulls: The Fed Clashes With Optimistic Investors
On today's episode, NLW previews the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting this week. While most still believe the Federal Reserve will raise rates by just 0.25%, there is a growing sense the hike will be accompanied by some harsh talk for a market the Fed thinks is getting overly optimistic around rapidly loosening financial conditions.
CoinDesk
DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures
Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
CoinDesk
EthBoy NFT Painting Continues to Evolve With Fourth Edition
EthBoy, the non-fungible token (NFT) painting of Vitalik Buterin in a harlequin suit, is minting another edition on Tuesday in celebration of the Ethereum co-founder's birthday. Trevor Jones, the artist behind the NFT...
