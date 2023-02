IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards. Chue won five individual events over two dual meets, including wins over Florida Gulf Coast on January 18 and Florida Atlantic on Jan. 28. The sophomore won the 50-yard freestyle (24.04) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:15.54) against FGCU and won the 200-yard individual medley (2:04.22) and swept the breaststroke events (100 – 1:02.67, 200 – 2:16.42) against FAU.

