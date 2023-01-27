ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Two children were also shot during the incident. Officials confirm police were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue West around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

14-year-old suspected of shooting 14-year-old in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham Monday evening. According to a release from the Birmingham Police Department, a 14-year-old boy is the suspect, and he is in custody. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to 2nd Court West at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

A 57-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Avenue just after 8:00 A.M. on January 31, 2023. When they arrived, they found Robert Chandler with visible signs of trauma. Chandler died at the scene. It is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham. Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

25-year-old killed in crash near Northport

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Northport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 25-year-old David J. Lancaster was fatally injured when the 2016 Ford F-250 that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash...
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi-truck leaves 1 dead

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A multi-vehicle wreck resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man Monday night, at 6 p.m., on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the man has been positively identified, but his identity is being withheld until his family […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

