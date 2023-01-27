Read full article on original website
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Two children were also shot during the incident. Officials confirm police were called to the 100 block of 9th Avenue West around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they...
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for multiple people connected to different burglaries in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection to multiple burglaries over one weekend in Birmingham. Police have released a single photo of a truck which they believe is connected to the person of interest. Police said they also believe...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
ABC 33/40 News
14-year-old suspected of shooting 14-year-old in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham Monday evening. According to a release from the Birmingham Police Department, a 14-year-old boy is the suspect, and he is in custody. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to 2nd Court West at...
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
Argument between two 14-year-old Birmingham boys leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
A young suspect has been taken into custody in a Monday-night shooting in west Birmingham that left another teen injured. Both the injured victim and the suspect are 14 years old. West Precinct officers were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Monday to Second Court West at 12th Street West on report...
ABC 33/40 News
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
A 57-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Avenue just after 8:00 A.M. on January 31, 2023. When they arrived, they found Robert Chandler with visible signs of trauma. Chandler died at the scene. It is...
‘My heart is hurting’: Birmingham high school senior mourned following deadly weekend shooting, suspect charged
Family, friends and classmates are mourning the death of a Parker High School senior who was fatally shot in Birmingham over the weekend. Jaylen Clark, 17, was killed early Sunday during a dispute that left two others wounded. Authorities said Clark was unarmed. An 18-year-old has been charged in connection...
17-year-old dies after being shot in Birmingham on Sunday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Jaylen Andarrius Clark, 17, of Birmingham, died yesterday after sustaining gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Nekoma Drive. The Birmingham Police Department responded to a reported assault at that location at 12:02 a.m. Clark was transported to UAB Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was […]
14-year-old boy shot during argument in west Birmingham, police say
A 14-year-old boy was wounded Monday afternoon after he was shot in west Birmingham during an argument, police said. Birmingham police officers from the department’s West Precinct were dispatched to 2nd Court West at 12th Street West around 5:45 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
Alabama man arrested during a welfare check, dies two weeks later in custody
His family thought jail may the safest place for him.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
wvtm13.com
Police veteran blames lack of humanity and supervision for Tyre Nichols' death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawrence Billups has been fighting to protect the public in Birmingham since 1991. So, when he watched video of officers punching Tyre Nichols during his Memphis arrest, he was heartbroken. "That right there, is absolutely disgusting. It is something, as an officer who has fought for...
wbrc.com
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham. Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chase Ends in West Tuscaloosa Cemetery After Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Flees Northport Police
A Tuesday morning police chase ended inside a cemetery in West Tuscaloosa after a woman accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in Northport fled officers trying to stop her there. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were made aware of possible shoplifting at the...
ABC 33/40 News
25-year-old killed in crash near Northport
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Northport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 25-year-old David J. Lancaster was fatally injured when the 2016 Ford F-250 that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash...
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
wbrc.com
Possible suspicious package under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Fire are on the scene of a reported suspicious package in Five Points. Officers responded Monday morning near the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South which is an office building. We will update this story when more information becomes available. Get news alerts...
Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi-truck leaves 1 dead
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A multi-vehicle wreck resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man Monday night, at 6 p.m., on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the man has been positively identified, but his identity is being withheld until his family […]
