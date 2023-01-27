ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers PD looking for catalytic converter theft suspect

By C.C. McCandless
 5 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police are looking for assistance identifying the suspect in a daytime theft of a catalytic converter from a parked car.

According to a social media post , the person in the photograph is suspected of cutting off and taking the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Benchmark Group, located at 1805 N. 2nd Street in Rogers, on January 21.

If you recognize the person in the picture, please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention CID. This case is documented under CR 2023-407.

