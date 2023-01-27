Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Jacob Cayer, institutionalized for 2 murders, is denied conditional release
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 won’t be leaving a mental health institution. A Brown County judge denied his petition for conditional release Monday. A jury unanimously agreed Cayer killed Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun “Sunny”...
Fox11online.com
Preliminary hearing set for teen charged in fentanyl overdose death
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 13 for a teen charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo, 15, is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain homicide...
Fox11online.com
Attorney for teen charged in Green Bay homicide wants statements to police tossed out
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorney for a teenager charged in a murder outside a pharmacy wants his statements to police tossed out. Meanwhile, an April 25 trial date was set at a hearing Tuesday. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the Walgreens...
Fox11online.com
Judge: Cayer not to be released from mental health facility
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 -- but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
WBAY Green Bay
Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin. Martin, who dated Fuhrman on and off in 2019, testified that the day before the incident she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message. Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up.
Fox11online.com
Brillion man convicted of killing his mother loses appeal for a new trial
(WLUK) – A man serving life in prison for killing his mother and dumping her body in the Fox River lost an appeal for a new trial Tuesday. Randal Rosenthal was convicted for the July 2011 death of Kathleen Remter, whose body was found floating in the Fox River, near the Rapid Croche Dam. She had been shot in the back of the head.
Fox11online.com
Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay...
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
WBAY Green Bay
Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
wearegreenbay.com
Man found dead on side of the road in Door County
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Shooting Incident Now Being Investigated as a Homicide
The Appleton Police Department has given an update on the shooting incident on January 22nd. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads, who was found dead in the middle of the road in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. An autopsy is being conducted by the...
Fox11online.com
Missing Wrightstown teen's body found; likely froze to death
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez's body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
Fox11online.com
Brown County 17-year-old endangered teen missing
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County authorities are looking for 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez from Wrightstown. They say Velazquez is endangered. Her family and police have concerns for her safety. She was last seen at her home on Louise Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Velazquez's description:. Height: 5'3" Weight: 100 lbs.
Racine man convicted in 1986 killing of 22-year-old woman
Police said Lou Archie Griffin was arrested on multiple charges related to the homicide of Lisa Holstead back in 2020.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin deaths focus attention on hypothermia
APPLETON (WLUK) -- In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County, and a death in Sturgeon Bay possibly linked to extreme cold, safety experts are giving insight on how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old's body was found Tuesday morning...
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify Appleton shooting victim, investigating incident as a homicide
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department identified the man who died from a shooting incident back on January 22, and say the incident ‘was not a random crime’. According to the Appleton Police Department, the shooting incident that happened on January 22 in the 1200...
