A robotic delivery service is being rolled out at ECU to bring food from campus dining locations to students, faculty and staff. The service, which can be used in conjunction with the student meal plan or through a Grubhub account, is a partnership between East Carolina University Dining Services, Grubhub and Starship Technologies. Starship’s fleet of autonomous, on-demand robots will deliver food and drinks from select campus eateries through the Grubhub app (iOS and Android) anywhere on main campus, including College Hill. ...

1 DAY AGO