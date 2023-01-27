Read full article on original website
ECU rolls out robot food delivery service
A robotic delivery service is being rolled out at ECU to bring food from campus dining locations to students, faculty and staff. The service, which can be used in conjunction with the student meal plan or through a Grubhub account, is a partnership between East Carolina University Dining Services, Grubhub and Starship Technologies. Starship’s fleet of autonomous, on-demand robots will deliver food and drinks from select campus eateries through the Grubhub app (iOS and Android) anywhere on main campus, including College Hill. ...
Beau Chene High Teacher Build Rubik’s Cube Solving Robot Made of LEGOs
A Beau Chene High School teacher and her husband have built a Rubuk's Cube-solving robot made out of LEGOs. A Beau Chene High School and her husband have built a Rubik's Cube-solving robot, and it's made completely out of LEGOs. My 80s inner child is screaming in joyous jubilation. According...
ChatGPT and AI may spell the end of school homework
OpenAI's ChatGPT generated an essay that earned a high grade at a school in London. Now, teachers at the school are looking for new ways to assess students.
